DMZ Abandoned Vehicle mission: Where to find the MRAP key

Another DMZ season, and another set of faction missions for you to complete to earn some sweet loot and XP. This time, it’s the Shadow Company requesting assistance as they need to secure a very important, very beefy new vehicle—the MRAP.

This 14-ton, 6.5L diesel-powered behemoth comes complete with mounted grenade launchers, a turret, and room for six in the trunk, and it can all be yours. All you’ll need are its keys and its location.

Neither are easy to acquire, so gear up and prepare to spend big. Here’s how to complete the Abandoned Vehicle faction mission in DMZ.

Completing the Abandoned Vehicle faction mission in DMZ, a guide

Find a giant truck and drive it: simple, no? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Abandoned Vehicle mission is a tier one Shadow Company mission, with two requirements:

Acquire the key to the MRAP by finding it or purchasing it at a Buy Station.

to the MRAP by finding it or purchasing it at a Buy Station. Unlock and secure the MRAP.

We recommend completing this mission on Al Mazrah, thanks to the MRAP’s multiple spawn locations. Completing the mission itself isn’t hard: All you have to do is find the key to the MRAP, find the vehicle itself on the map, then enter it with the key and start it and you’re done. However, this is easier said than done, as the key takes quite some effort to acquire.

Acquiring the key: Find it, or spend for it

You got the cash for this bad boy? Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it is reportedly possible to find the MRAP Key anywhere in the world, it’s extremely rare to come across. If you really want to try and find it, stick to high-traffic areas, Active Combat Zones, or enter locked points of interest.

Otherwise, the MRAP Key is available from most Al Mazrah Buy Stations for a cool $200,000 in cash. That’s right, you’re going to need a lot of cash to purchase the MRAP Key. Ideally, drop in with a team and bring a chunk of cash from your Wallet. If you’re completing this solo, or can’t carry enough cash, look into upgrading your Wallet first.

Related: How to complete the Deal with the Devil mission in DMZ

If you find yourself short, completing a couple of nearby contracts might get you the cash you need to purchase the key. I personally find Radioactive Material and Signal Intelligence contracts to be worth my time if I ever need some extra money to spend.

Once you’ve found it—or most likely bought it—your next task is to find the MRAP itself.

Finding and securing the MRAP

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the MRAP by opening your tactical map and searching for its unique icon. There are only a few MRAPs that spawn in on Al Mazrah at any one time, so rush straight to the vehicle once you’ve got the key.

It is possible to enter the MRAP and use its mounted turret and grenade launcher, as well as activate its missile deterring smoke grenade, without the key. However, to complete the mission you or a squadmate must enter the driver’s seat and start the engine.

Tips for bringing down an MRAP

So you’ve found yourself caught between a rock and an MRAP? The vehicle is an absolute beast to bring down, and a squad of six that manages to secure one for themselves will prove very difficult to challenge head-on. However, with a bit of heads-up, it is possible to bring down an enemy MRAP.

Related: How to complete Battle Plans in DMZ

Utilize a faster vehicle . No, we don’t mean the dirt bike or the ATV. A major drawback of the MRAP is its top speed. As an armored truck, it can only go so fast, so most medium-sized vehicles can evade its fire.

. No, we don’t mean the dirt bike or the ATV. A major drawback of the MRAP is its top speed. As an armored truck, it can only go so fast, so most medium-sized vehicles can evade its fire. Bring along some rocket launchers . The PILA and RPG-7 are alright, but the JOKR is the true MRAP killer. A single aerial launched rocket can destroy an MRAP, so long as it doesn’t deploy its smoke and sit in it. If the truck’s on the move, the smoke won’t save it, so ensure you or a friend brings a JOKR in the stash just in case.

. The PILA and RPG-7 are alright, but the JOKR is the true MRAP killer. A single aerial launched rocket can destroy an MRAP, so long as it doesn’t deploy its smoke and sit in it. If the truck’s on the move, the smoke won’t save it, so ensure you or a friend brings a JOKR in the stash just in case. Stick behind it at a safe distance. If you’ve brought down the Bullfrog on Vondel you’ll be familiar with this strategy. Stay at a distance and whittle away at its armor from the backseat of your vehicle of choice. Ideally keep tabs on whoever gets into their rear turret, as they can be easily targeted and downed. Just stay out of range of the grenade launcher as that’s what will kill you.

About the author