DMZ’s Bullfrog boss: Location, how to kill, and rewards

In Modern Warfare 2‘s popular DMZ game mode, players are tasked with entering the battlegrounds of their choice, looting up, taking down enemies, and escaping with their lives. It’s a unique mode that allows players to make key decisions before calling in their exfil chopper to safety. But in season four, a newly added boss could entice adventurers to stick around for an extra challenge.

The new Bullfrog boss can only be found on Vondel, the new map added to the battle royale map pool. Unlike most enemies who walk around on foot, however, this opponent rolls around in the unique, formidable Tactical Amphibious Vehicle.

This truck-like vehicle can seamlessly travel from water to land and back, making it a great choice for those zipping across the canals and side streets of Vondel. It can also be found parked around the map, but the Bullfrog’s personal TAV is much more heavily armored than the TAV’s accessible by players.

Where to find the Bullfrog boss in DMZ

The Bullfrog boss will spawn at a random location on the edge of the map, and enters from the water onto land. Sometimes, it will stay in the water and use the canals to traverse around Vondel, which means you’ll have to plot a way to follow the vehicle on the shore or with your own boat. Every player will get a notification on their screen, stating the Bullfrog has entered the map.

The entire lobby will know when this tank enters the playing field. (Screenshot by Dot Esports)

When the Bullfrog spawns, he can be seen on the tactical map due to the weapons case icon that appears on top of him. He will start to drive around or sail through the canals, and will not stop for anything or anyone. Additionally, this boss can be a bit elusive, because after driving around the map for a while, it will sail off through the map boundaries and despawn for a few minutes.

After those few minutes are up, it will spawn again at a random place in the map and continue its path around the map until taken down. Once taken down, a notification will be broadcast to the lobby.

How to kill the Bullfrog boss in DMZ

One of the six weapon cases can be picked up from the smoking wreckage of the Bullfrog. (Screenshot by Dot Esports)

Since the Bullfrog boss simply travels on the road on through the canals of Vondel, the only option players have is to follow it around the map and attack it. You cannot use other vehicles to create a roadblock in front of the boss, because it causes critical damage to any vehicles that it runs into.

I recommend to bring shock sticks, the Anti-Armor Rounds field upgrade, explosives, and maybe some sort of launcher to take out this behemoth of a tank, since they all deal extra damage to vehicles and the Bullfrog can soak up a ton of damage from regular weaponry.

You’ll also have to keep an eye out on various ammo crates around the map, because it’s very easy to run out of ammo as you blast away.

There are also rare occasions where players can actually clamber onto the Bullfrog, and stand on it while it drives around. It is very hard to accomplish, but if a player is able to climb aboard, it gives them a free chance to fire away without being impeded by other distractions on the map.

If he manages to sneak away, don’t fret. Take these few minutes to restock on equipment and ammo, and wait for him to appear at a random position on the map. Eventually, you’ll blow up the vehicle, and all of the goodies inside will pop out for you to collect. He will drop a plethora of different items, including self-revive kits, armor, weapons, and of course, the coveted weapons case.

