How to complete Deal with the Devil mission in DMZ

Season five of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone is officially live, which means a wave of new content has hit the popular extraction mode somehow still in beta, DMZ. One significant change included is Shadow Company switching from an adversarial faction to a friendly one and providing new faction missions to accomplish.

Deal with the Devil is one of the tier one Shadow Company faction missions and one that makes use of another new season five DMZ feature, the Disguise Field Upgrade, which allows you to appear as a member of an enemy AI faction.

Become a master of disguise and the mission rewards for Deal with the Devil are yours. Here’s how to complete the mission.

Equip a disguise

This took a lot of effort and a little luck to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding a disguise is your first task—and one that will take a bit of searching. Disguises can be found in duffel bags; other players claim they’ve found them in other caches, but I exclusively found three in duffel bags only. This is not a common item you are going to find easily, however; it took several deployments to finally find one, and we finally found it in a duffel bag inside a Stronghold. I also discovered that the Disguise does not come with you when you exfil.

After several more tries, a pattern emerged; a Disguise is more likely to be in a duffel bag that is in a more dangerous area, like a Stronghold or a zone with a heavy enemy presence.

When wearing a Disguise, enemy AI combatants will not engage with you unless:

You shoot first

You interact with items that other AI wouldn’t interact with

You get too close (the edges of your screen will flicker white when AIs are suspicious of you)

Buy an item at the Scavenger’s buy station while wearing the Disguise

With the Disguise equipped, you will need to purchase an item from the Scavenger’s buy station. The buy station, though, supposedly isn’t really a buy station; some players who have claimed to have figured it out say that you have to find the Scavenger boss and talk to him while disguised, which supposedly gives you access to the buy station.

With that being said, it looks like you’ll have to find the Scavenger boss. The Scavenger appears randomly throughout all the DMZ maps, scavenging dead operators while his armed guards cover him. To complete this mission, you’re going to have to get a little lucky; you’ll have to find a Disguise, either kill enemy players or wait for enough of them to die, then find where the Scavenger appears. Another fun aspect of this mission is that if enemy players or enemy combatants shoot you enough while you’re in your Disguise, it breaks.

The easiest place I suggest doing this is on Ashika Island, because of the smaller size of the map and the surprisingly abundant number of duffel bags. After finding a Disguise, I’d suggest doing laps around the island in a vehicle and waiting for the Scavenger notification to pop up. Then, activate the Disguise and talk to the Scavenger to access his buy station.

