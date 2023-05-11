How to unlock L2 Restricted Zone in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season three brought players an entirely new, secret zone in the Koschei Complex. Though not an entirely new map, Koschei Complex is a large underground bunker underneath Al Mazrah. Inside this bunker are various locked areas containing tons of enemies and plenty of loot, including the L2 Restricted Zone.

Koschei Complex is more closely similar to a stronghold rather than a map. This maze-like bunker can be extremely difficult to navigate around given that you will not have access to a tac-map. Couple this with the hordes of hostile AI that will confront you, and you may be walking into the most challenging zone in Warzone 2.

After wandering around, you may begin to notice the various locked doors inside the Koschei Complex, including the L2 Restricted Zone. To reach this zone, you will need to find the corresponding key. If you are one of the many hoping to crack into this restricted area, here is everything that you need to know.

L2 Restricted Zone Guide Warzone 2 DMZ

To access the L2 Restricted Zone in Koschei Complex, you will need to corresponding key. Currently, the only way I’ve found to get this key is by completing the tier four Redacted mission called ‘Abandoned Operator.’

To complete Abandoned Operator, you will need to locate the shopkeeper within Koschei Complex, trade two items, and purchase one item from the Secure Buy Station. After this mission has been completed, you will be rewarded with the L2 Restricted Zone key, along with a substantial amount of XP.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the key now acquired, you will need to venture to the Factory Admin area. This will be located in the Factory Wing of the Koschei Complex. Since the bunker can be difficult to navigate around without the use of a practical tac-map, use the map above to help get your bearings.

Once in the Factory Wing, locate a set of double doors on the second floor to the south of the room. Enter through and you will eventually run into another set of large steel double doors. It is here that you can use your L2 Restricted Zone key to finally enter this locked area.

