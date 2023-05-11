How to complete the Bedrock mission in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season three added tier-four and tier-five missions for the Redacted faction. Many of these new missions require players to delve into the underground Koschei Complex, including the Bedrock Redacted mission.

In order to complete Bedrock, you will need to complete three separate tasks. First, you must make your way into the secret Koschei Complex. Next, investigate an area called the Chemical Treatment Plant and extract from the Koschei Complex.

Though Bedrock appears like a straightforward mission, actually getting inside the Koschei Complex can be a massive challenge on its own. If you are looking to complete Bedrock in Warzone 2 DMZ, here is what you need to do.

Warzone 2 DMZ Bedrock mission guide

The first major hurdle to completing the Bedrock mission for the Redacted faction in Warzone 2 DMZ is the find your way to the Koschei Complex. Though not extremely difficult to get to, the Koschei Complex is a well-hidden area only accessible by first venturing into Al Mazrah.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three known entry points to enter Koschei Stations, denoted both on the map above and on your tac-map by white question mark icons. Note that each entry point will drop you into a different section of the underground bunker.

Once you are inside the underground bunker, you will encounter multiple waves of hostile NPCs as you follow the red arrows leading forward. Eventually, you will see an airlock door that leads to the Chemical Treatment Plant.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to open this door, you will need both the Car Battery and Jumper Cable items. Though you can find these two items in the Koschei Complex, it is heavily recommended you grab these two items from Al Mazrah before delving into the bunker.

Once you have acquired these two items and placed the Battery and Cables into the circuit board, you can open the bunker door. Enter the room and you will have completed your second objective. Note that you will likely need a pair of night vision goggles to proceed.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, to exfiltrate from Koschei Station, you will need to go to one of the two exfil locations inside the bunker. Thankfully, one of these areas is in the Chemical Plant that you just investigated. Call in the exfil elevator and hop onboard to get out. The elevator should take around 30 seconds to arrive.

