How to get Night Vision Goggles in DMZ: Barter recipe

The May 10 Season Three Reloaded update is quite plentiful for Call of Duty DMZ players, introducing several new pieces of content to the extraction-based game mode.

For starters, DMZ now features an entirely new area, called Koschei Complex, along with a few items that can only be found at this location. One of those items is the Night Vision Goggles, which players can use to light up a dark area, like the Chemical Plant area in Koschei Complex.

If players want to find their own pair of Night Vision Goggles, they will need to make their way into the new complex and then begin their search from there. To see more on acquiring Night Vision Goggles in DMZ, you can read our guide below.

Getting Night Vision Goggles in DMZ, explained

There are currently two ways for players to get the Night Vision Goggles in DMZ, both of which are explained below.

Finding the Night Vision Goggles as loot

At this time, it appears as though the easiest way for players to obtain the Night Vision Goggles is by going inside Koschei Complex. Players can enter the underground bunker from these three locations on Al Mazrah:

Taraq Road Bridge

Rohan Oil tunnel

Al Mazrah City parking lot

Once players have descended to the bunker, they will not have a Tac Map available to them. This means players will essentially have to blindly walk throughout the complex to find rooms where the Night Vision Goggles could be.

Most of the time, you will be able to find the goggles sitting on top of a desk or cabinet or on a shelf. But you can also find them by searching inside containers. Like with most items in DMZ, your chances of acquiring the Night Vision Goggles will come down to chance.

The barter recipe for the Night Vision Goggles

You can also use a bartering station to acquire the Night Vision Goggles. The barter recipe for the goggles is as follows:

x1 Aged Wine

x2 Emergency Rations

After you have managed to acquire the goggles, you can equip them by going into your inventory, opening your backpack, hovering over the Night Vision Goggles, and pressing the “Toggle” button. This will put the goggles over your eyes and give you night vision for any dark area you may be in. You can take the goggles off in the same way you put them on.

