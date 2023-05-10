What are the question mark symbols on the map in DMZ?

In Call of Duty’s DMZ, the map is your key to securing gear, cash, and experience before exfiltrating. The tac-map is filled with contracts, strongholds, landmarks, and special points of interest. Whether you want to map out a busy route to the exfil spot or figure it out as you go, the map is vital.

For those who have just loaded into DMZ for the first time after the Season Three Reloaded update on May 10, you might have noticed some new icons, in particular the question marks. These question marks aren’t mentioned on the map legend, but they have to be important, right?

Question mark symbols on DMZ map, explained

Screengrab via Activision

If you’re guessing that they are related to the new Koschei Complex that was mentioned when you loaded into Al Mazrah, you would be correct. The question marks you see on the tac-map are the three possible entrances to the Koschei Complex zone:

Under the Taraq Road bridge

Inside the Rohan Oil South utility tunnel

Inside the Al Mazrah City underground parking lot

Screengrab via Activision

Inside each entrance is the massive doorway to Koschei Complex, but there shouldn’t be any enemies within the entrance, just inside the complex itself. You will need to confirm that you want to enter before loading into the area, and any teammates who stay in Al Mazrah and don’t come with you will not be able to join you.

Related: All DMZ 3-plate vest Barter recipes: Medic, Comms, Stealth, and Tempered

Within the Koschei Complex itself, you will find an assortment of challenges: underwater portions, numerous trip mines, and of course tons of armored enemy AI combatants, among others. Good luck.