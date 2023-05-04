It’s almost patch notes time again, Call of Duty players. A new Reloaded update is coming soon, buffing up a Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season with some additional content and balancing changes.

MW2 and Warzone 2’s Season Three Reloaded update is dropping on May 10, refreshing the games and modes with new things for players to hunt down, play with, and play for ahead of another completely new season in a few weeks.

Whether it’s MW2 multiplayer, Warzone 2 battle royale, or extracting big cash and weapons in DMZ, there’s something new for all kinds of CoD players to sink their teeth into in May 2023’s big update.

Read on below for everything coming in the Season Three Reloaded update for CoD.

MW2 Season Three Reloaded patch notes

MW2 is being reloaded with two new pistols, the FTAC Siege and GS Magna, and a new six-vs-six map named Alboran Hatchery. The game will also be refreshed with some new modes, Giant Infection and Face-Off.

“The FTAC Siege is a highly customizable, fully automatic machine pistol with a full suite of exciting new attachments,” Activision said. “While it cannot be dual wielded like other sidearms (yet…), its gunsmithing options include drum magazines, numerous barrels that can either extend range or grant better mobility, SMG grade stocks, and an assortment of muzzles borrowed from the deep SMG pool of attachments.”

The GS Magna, meanwhile, is a full auto .50 GS that’s “built for raw power.” The full-auto pistol “uses the exact same cartridge and most attachments as the semi-automatic .50 GS, including the ability to go akimbo and absolutely pulverize enemies at close-range.”

Warzone 2 Season Three Reloaded patch notes

New items are coming to battle royale as part of the update. Lootable Perk Packages that can be swapped in and out freely, a Deployable Buy Station, and a Gulag Entry Kit to get a second chance at survival are all being added to the game.

But the big one is here: ranked play is finally coming to Warzone 2. With a skill rating system similar to MW2’s ranked play, there’s going to be more reason than ever to hop on with the squad and grind out BR games in Al Mazrah.

Here’s how the SR system works in Warzone 2 ranked:

Bronze: 0–899 SR

0–899 SR Silver: 900–2,099 SR

900–2,099 SR Gold: 2,100–3,599 SR

2,100–3,599 SR Platinum: 3,600–5,399 SR

3,600–5,399 SR Diamond: 5,400–7,499 SR

5,400–7,499 SR Crimson: 7,500–9,999 SR

7,500–9,999 SR Iridescent: 10,000 SR minimum

10,000 SR minimum Top 250: 10,000+ SR

SR is earned for kills, assists, and squad kills and increased depending on the number of squads remaining in each game, so there’s reason to both finish placing high and get a lot of kills.

Here’s how SR gains will work:

21+ squads remaining: +5 SR per elimination/assist, +2 SR per squadmate elimination

+5 SR per elimination/assist, +2 SR per squadmate elimination Three to 20 squads remaining: +7 SR per elimination/assist, +3 SR per squadmate elimination

+7 SR per elimination/assist, +3 SR per squadmate elimination One to three squads remaining: +15 SR per elimination/assist, +7 SR per squadmate elimination

DMZ Season Three Reloaded patch notes

DMZ will be getting another playable area, although it’s currently shrouded in secrecy, much like how Building 21 was at launch. It’s called Koschei Complex, and it’s located “somewhere in Al Mazrah.”

“Operators must find a way to locate one of multiple entrances to this subterranean bunker complex, open it . . . and [[REDACTED]],” Activision said. “Be proactive in adding illumination to your hardware; flashlights might be needed as you venture further into this [[REDACTED]]. Secure NVGs once you’ve reconnoitered the [[REDACTED]], expecting some of the toughest [[REDACTED]] outside of Building 21!”

This article will be updated with the official patch notes, including balance changes and other updates, once they become available.