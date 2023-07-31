Philip Graves and his Shadow Company has arrived in Call of Duty season five, and DMZ will feel the effects almost immediately.

While season five won’t be adding a new location for DMZ players to explore and fight in, at least not at launch, there is some new content for players to enjoy. And as always, there’s the ability to unlock the game’s newest weapons, like the FR Avancer or Carrack .300, by simply extracting them.

Here’s everything coming to DMZ in season five of Call of Duty.

DMZ season 5 patch notes

On top of season five adding new Urgent Missions in the FOB, the faction wars between Task Force 141, Shadow Company, and a new entity known as Konni have come to all of the DMZ locations.

“Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel are all under attack,” Activision said. “Both sides will be fighting with everything they’ve got, calling in Killstreaks in what is known as Active Combat Zones. Intel suggests that higher-quality supplies and gear are more present in Active Combat Zones compared to single-faction areas.”

Additional DMZ zones, including Koschei Complex and Building 21, have been captured by Konni, and players have been tasked with heading back into both areas to see what’s changed.

“To all Operators: Shadow Company are your family now,” Activision said. “We will not take the first shot on any Operator in any DMZ Exclusion Zone, and fight arm-in-arm with you in our battle against Konni. However, know this: friendly fire will not be tolerated.”

New items in DMZ season 5

Four new items are coming to DMZ in season five, and they could change how the game is played. Here’s all of the new items coming to DMZ within season five’s launch window:

Disguise Field Upgrade

“The Disguised Field Upgrade allows you to appear as a member of a DMZ Combatant (AI) Faction,” Activision said. “Equip the Disguise and DMZ Combatants of the same faction will not attack unless you blow your cover and act aggressively towards them.”

Battle Revive

“An experimental stimulant offering an adrenaline rush as you complete a self-revive: A Self-Revive mixed with pure Battle Rage!” Activision said. “After using it to get up from Last Stand, it immediately activates Battle Rage’s effects, allowing you to heal more quickly. The Tactical Sprint is also constantly refreshed for a short period of time.”

Self-Revive Box

“Much like an Armor Box, this Field Upgrade holds multiple Self-Revive Kits,” Activision said. “Perfect for squad-based infiltrations.”

Scuba Gas Mask

“This is a Gas Mask that also acts as a Rebreather, providing protection from radioactive winds, gas, and allows for underwater breathing for an extended period of time,” Activision said.

This article will be updated with the full patch notes when they become available.

