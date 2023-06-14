All DMZ upgrades and how to unlock them

Season four of Call of Duty made plenty of changes to Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Warzone on June 14, but DMZ got some of the most significant updates and upgrades of any of the game’s popular game modes. In particular, players have a whole collection of new upgrades to unlock now.

A pivotal part of the new DMZ features is the Forward Operating Base, or FOB, complete with numerous upgrades that will improve the ways in which you can prepare for deployments and unlock new goodies. Increases to stash sizes, more insured weapon slots, daily urgent missions, and more can be unlocked via the new progression system.

Here’s a look at all the DMZ upgrades introduced in season four and how to unlock them. This is a work-in-progress guide and more details on unlocking each upgrade will be added upon completion.

All Stash upgrades in DMZ

Push your Stash past its limits. Image via Activision

These upgrades will unlock the Wallet, which lets you save cash to redeploy with later, as well as expansion upgrades to both the Wallet and your mission item/key stash.

Unlock Wallet: Extract $100K in cash.

Extract $100K in cash. Stash Expansion I: Reach reputation level four with Black Mous. Expands the mission item/key stash by five slots.

Reach reputation level four with Black Mous. Stash Expansion II: Reach reputation level five with Black Mous. Expands the mission item/key stash by five slots.

Reach reputation level five with Black Mous. Stash Expansion III: Reach reputation level six with Black Mous. Expands the mission item/key stash by four slots.

Reach reputation level six with Black Mous. Stash Expansion IV: Reach reputation level eight with Black Mous. Expands the mission item/key stash by three slots.

Reach reputation level eight with Black Mous. Stash Expansion V: Reach reputation level 10 with Black Mous. Expands the mission item/key stash by three slots.

Reach reputation level 10 with Black Mous. Stash/Wallet Expansion I (Crown): Reach reputation level four with Crown. Expands the Wallet capacity by $100k. Expands the mission item/key stash by three slots.

Reach reputation level four with Crown. Stash/Wallet Expansion II (Crown): Reach reputation level five with Crown. Expands the Wallet capacity by $50k. Expands the mission item/key stash by three slots.

Reach reputation level five with Crown. Stash/Wallet Expansion III (Crown): Reach reputation level six with Crown. Expands the Wallet capacity by $50k. Expands the mission item/key stash by two slots.

Reach reputation level six with Crown. Stash/Wallet Expansion IV (Crown): Reach reputation level eight with Crown. Expands the Wallet capacity by $50k. Expands the mission item/key stash by one slot.

Reach reputation level eight with Crown. Stash/Wallet Expansion V (Crown): Reach reputation level 10 with Crown. Expands the Wallet capacity by $50k. Expands the mission item/key stash by one slot.

Reach reputation level 10 with Crown.

All Weapons Locker upgrades in DMZ

More Insured Slots and more Contraband weapon storage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Weapon Locker upgrades will add additional Insured Weapon slots, reduce Insured Weapon cooldowns, and massively expand your stash of Contraband weapons.

First Insured Slot cooldown reduction: Reach reputation level three with Phalanx. Reduce the cooldown of the First Insured Slot by 25 percent.

Reach reputation level three with Phalanx. First Insured Slot cooldown reduction II: Reach reputation level nine with Phalanx. Reduce the cooldown of the First Insured Slot by 25 percent.

Reach reputation level nine with Phalanx. Unlock Second Insured Slot: Reach reputation level four with Black Mous.

Reach reputation level four with Black Mous. Second Insured Slot cooldown reduction: Reach reputation level five with Phalanx. Reduce the cooldown of the Second Insured Slot by 25 percent.

Reach reputation level five with Phalanx. Second Insured Slot cooldown reduction II: Reach reputation level 12 with Phalanx. Reduce the cooldown of the Second Insured Slot by 25 percent.

Reach reputation level 12 with Phalanx. Unlock Third Insured Slot: Reach reputation level four with Black Mous.

Reach reputation level four with Black Mous. Third Insured Slot cooldown reduction: Reach reputation level seven with Phalanx. Reduce the cooldown of the Third Insured Slot by 25 percent.

Reach reputation level seven with Phalanx. Third Insured Slot cooldown reduction II: Reach reputation level 15 with Phalanx. Reduce the cooldown of the Third Insured Slot by 25 percent.

Reach reputation level 15 with Phalanx. Contraband Stash Expansion: Reach reputation level five with Black Mous. Expands the Contraband stash by five slots.

Reach reputation level five with Black Mous. Contraband Stash Expansion II: Reach reputation level seven with Black Mous. Expands the Contraband stash by five slots.

Reach reputation level seven with Black Mous. Contraband Stash Expansion III: Reach reputation level nine with Black Mous. Expands the Contraband stash by four slots.

Reach reputation level nine with Black Mous. Contraband Stash Expansion IV: Reach reputation level 12 with Black Mous. Expands the Contraband stash by three slots.

Reach reputation level 12 with Black Mous. Contraband Stash Expansion V: Reach reputation level 15 with Black Mous. Expands the Contraband stash by three slots.

Reach reputation level 15 with Black Mous. Contraband Stash Expansion (Crown) : Reach reputation level five with Crown. Expands the Contraband stash by three slots.

Reach reputation level five with Crown. Contraband Stash Expansion II (Crown): Reach reputation level seven with Crown. Expands the Contraband stash by three slots.

Reach reputation level seven with Crown. Contraband Stash Expansion III (Crown) : Reach reputation level nine with Crown. Expands the Contraband stash by three slots.

Reach reputation level nine with Crown. Contraband Stash Expansion IV (Crown) : Reach reputation level 12 with Crown. Expands the Contraband stash by three slots.

Reach reputation level 12 with Crown. Contraband Stash Expansion V (Crown) : Reach reputation level 15 with Crown. Expands the Contraband stash by three slots.

Reach reputation level 15 with Crown.

All Bounty Board upgrades in DMZ

As of season four, players will need to unlock most of the Barter recipes for items like three-plate carriers, enhanced backpacks, the Revive Pistol, and more.

All of the following Barter recipes will require you to reach reputation level two with White Lotus.

Revive Pistol

Comms Plate Carrier Vest

Stealth Plate Carrier Vest

Tempered Plate Carrier Vest

Medic Plate Carrier Vest

Scavenger Backpack

Secure Backpack

Skeleton Key

MK32 grenade launcher

Killstreak discount

All Communication Station upgrades in DMZ

The Communication Station upgrades are where you will unlock daily urgent missions, which unlock limited-time missions for players to accomplish.

Black Mous daily urgent missions: Extract with a full backpack with each slot filled.

Extract with a full backpack with each slot filled. White Lotus daily urgent missions: Complete the “Mysterious Letter” mission for the Black Mous faction.

Complete the “Mysterious Letter” mission for the Black Mous faction. Crown daily urgent missions: Reach reputation level two with Crown to unlock.

Reach reputation level two with Crown to unlock. Phalanx daily urgent missions: Complete the “Icebreaker” mission for the Black Mous faction.

About the author