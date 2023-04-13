All Barter recipes in DMZ: How to make three-plate vests, Skeleton Keys, Backpacks, more

DMZ players can channel their inner MacGyver with the game’s Barter system. The new tool lets players transform useless items into valuable tools to bring into the area of operations (AO). Operators can turn bandages, watches, and liquor into a three-plate vest or create a Durable Gas Mask with a lighter and toothpaste.

There’s a wide array of options for players who want to secure special items through different means. You don’t need to luck into a Revive Pistol, for instance: you can just make one out of a bandage and soothing hand cream, then find the nearest Buy Station. The Barter system is available through its unique menu in any Buy Station, and you can even find a Workbench to spruce up your Contraband weapons.

The sheer utility of some of the items in the lineup can make the Barter system worth using. From special backpacks to three-plate vests with extra effects and some support items, you can turn your junk into treasure at any Buy Station.

Related: Here are the full DMZ season three patch notes

Here are the Barter recipes we’ve found so far in DMZ. The availability and recipes of those may change.

How to make all Barter recipes in DMZ

All special three-plate vest Barter recipes in DMZ: Comms, Medic, Stealth

Three-plate Medic Vest: Three bandages, one liquor, one watch

Three-plate Stealth Vest: Two electrical components, one comic book, one game console

Three-plate Comms Vest: Two hard drives, two batteries, one soothing hand cream

All special backpacks Barter recipes in DMZ: Scavenger Backpack, Secure Backpack

Secure Backpack: One electric drill, one gas can, one gold skull

Scavenger Backpack: One battery, one pack of canned foods, two gun cleaning oils

All key Barter recipes in DMZ

The Skeleton Key seems to have a fixed recipe, but recipes and availability for individual keys may vary.

Skeleton Key: One GPU

Al-Safwa Crane Control Room: Six Stronghold Keycards

Six Stronghold Keycards Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key: three Radiation Blockers

All support item Barter recipes in DMZ: Revive Pistol, Armor Box, Durable Gas Mask, and more