DMZ Abandoned Operator mission: How to locate the Shopkeeper and read his list of items

Al Mazrah is a sprawling city packed full of underground caverns, secret rooms, and hidden doors filled with loot—and in Warzone’s Season Three Reloaded update, an entirely new facility is yours to explore.

The mid-season update has you explore the Koschei Complex, a brand new restricted area underneath the sands of Al Mazrah. For those following the Redacted faction mission list, you’ll no doubt have found the entry to the complex already, but for tier four mission Abandoned Operator, you will need to delve deep inside the facility and find a new “character” of sorts—the Shopkeeper.

Here’s how to find the Shopkeeper, read his list, and complete the Abandoned Operator faction mission in DMZ.

Where can I find the Shopkeeper in DMZ?

The Abandoned Operator mission starts with you landing in Al Mazrah. Before heading to the Koschei Complex, try and pick up a set of jumper cables and a car battery—you’ll need these for later on.

Head straight to one of the three bunkers that let you access the Koschei Complex, or if it’s closer, the hidden fourth entrance in the Oasis. Fight your way to the complex entrance, then after a short timer, head inside.

Depending on which entrance you chose, you’ll have a short puzzle to complete to progress inside the facility. Be sure to stock up on ammo and armor: As you go deeper into Koschei Complex, you’ll encounter heaps of enemies and sentry guns.

Once you’ve pushed through and solved the puzzle, you’ll enter the Chemical Plant. If you’ve brought a set of night vision goggles, now’s the time to equip them; otherwise, have a look around the rooms on the edge of the facility to pick up a pair. While looking, keep an eye out for the Factory Admin Key.

There are only two Factory Admin Room Keys available per session. I found one in the venting system near the center of the Chemical Plant, which should be the first spot you search. If you can’t find one, it’s possible an enemy team has picked them up already, so you might need to exfil out and try again—or hunt them down first.

Once you’ve got the key, head to the west of the plant, near the A/1 bunker door. There’s a bunker door that is already open and inside is a smaller door that leads to the Factory Admin Wing. Use the key to enter.

Inside is a larger room with a couple of open levels. You’ll want to stay on the ground floor and look around for a large sign that says “Shop”. Follow the arrows—and the smiley face—and you’ll come across a room with a Secure Buy Station and a Dead Drop. You’ve found the Shopkeeper.

How to complete the Abandoned Operator faction mission

The Shopkeeper’s room has a ton of items to loot and notes to read, but you’ll notice the Secure Buy Station is inaccessible. One of the notes in the room will be the Shopkeeper’s List—bring the items on the said list to the Dead Drop to unlock the station and progress the mission.

These items are scattered around Koschei Complex, but some can be found more commonly in certain parts of the facility. I found the Server Tape and the Delta Boards to be abundant inside the Alpha Cluster, which needed the jumper cables and a car battery to access.

The assorted acids and Chlorine is best found in the Barracks section of the complex, while the Scientist Note, Lab Code Book, and Employee Handbooks were on top of or inside Vintage Desks.

Once you’ve collected all the items you need, head back to the Shopkeeper Dead Drop and throw the items inside to unlock the Secure Buy Station.

Once the station is unlocked, simply purchase anything from the station, and the Abandoned Operator mission is complete. The faction mission will reward you with the L2 Restricted Zone Key and a cool 15,000 XP.

