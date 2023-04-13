How to complete Redacted Faction Missions in DMZ Season 3

Season three of Warzone 2 has finally arrived, and with it, a new faction to work for in the extraction-style DMZ mode. The [REDACTED] faction is surrounded in mystery—even their actual name remains unknown—but nevertheless, they’re needing work done, and it’ll be up to you to complete their challenging new missions.

The Redacted faction missions will also guide you through some of the newest features of DMZ in the season three update, including the new Secure Supplies Contract, upgraded Backpacks, and plenty more.

Here’s a guide to each Redacted faction mission, how to complete them, and the shiny DMZ rewards you’ll claim after successfully completing Redacted’s dirty work.

All Redacted Faction Missions in DMZ

Redacted Tier One missions

Upgraded Arsenal

To kick off the missions, you’ll have to go dark. The Upgraded Arsenal mission requires you to find a workbench, where you’ll have to attach a suppressor to a weapon. From there, you’ll need nine AQ or Cartel kills with a suppressed weapon, then extract from the deployment with two suppressed weapons.

Your reward: a cool 5,000 XP and the Crane Control Room Key.

Dealmaker

For this mission, you’re going to need backpack space. Fill up your backpack with an Electric Drill, a Gas Can, and a Golden Skull, then trade for a Secure Backpack at a Buy Station on the map to earn the RAAL MG Contraband weapon and another 5,000 XP.

Cartel Investigation

More XP and a Double XP Token are up for grabs with this Redacted faction mission. After dropping into Al Mazrah, find the Cartel in Hafid Port and kill five Cartel soldiers, then extract two Large Contraband Packages from Cartel-occupied territory.

Well Supplied Soldier

Time to put pen to paper. Pick up a Secure Supplies Contract when you deploy via the green contracts on your map, then complete the Contract by finding three Supply Boxes. But there’s no time to wait: You only have two minutes and 30 seconds to finish the Contract.

Unstoppable Force

For this tier one mission, you’ll need to destroy three vehicles using any of the two trains on Al Mazrah. Any vehicle will do, and you won’t have to destroy all three in one go: simply find a vehicle, park it on the tracks, and watch it go boom. Three vehicles destroyed get you the completion, 5,000 XP, and the X12 Contraband Handgun.

Calling Card

It’s hunting season. For the Calling Card mission, you’ll need to find Scavenger calling cards from the bodies of three of his victims—his calling cards will have replaced the regular dog tags. After that, you’ll get his true location. Hunt him and take him down to complete the mission and obtain the Sawah Hotel Room 302 Key.

Zero Tolerance

The final tier one Redacted mission can only be completed once you have completed five other tier one missions. Head to Hafid Port again, and along the way, pick up a Tactical Camera. Once in Cartel territory, use the Tactical Camera to mark a Cartel member in the Camera menu, then make your way to the Sattiq Cave Dead Drop.

It’s heavily guarded, but once you make it to the Drop, pick up the Cartel Recon Report, then successfully exfil from the deployment to complete the mission.