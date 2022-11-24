Location of Sawah Hotel Room 302 in Warzone DMZ

Who needs a key when you have the roof!

In DMZ, players come across different missions from three factions. These factions are called Legion, White Lotus, and Black Mous, and each of them has five tiers of missions. Every tier has several missions for players to complete, and you must finish these to progress in DMZ.

The Good Fortune mission is a challenge for the Legion faction, and it requires players to unlock room 302 on the top floor of Sawah Hotel.

This mission requires players to loot and extract the golden .50 GS pistol from Room 302 at the Sawah Hotel. When you enter this building normally and climb up the stairs, you’ll find that Room 302 is locked. Similarly, you might not find the key to unlock this room at Sawah Hotel. However, there is another method to complete this mission, one which requires breaking and entering without involving a key.

Here’s how players can unlock Sawah Hotel Room 302 in DMZ.

How to get into Sawah Hotel Room 302 in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision | Remix via Dipanjan

The Sawah Hotel is a white-colored mid-sized building with the word ‘hotel’ written in front of the structure. It is located in the Sawah Village POI at zone 5B sector B04, and you can check the yellow circle on the image above to see its exact location.

This area is swarming with AI combatants, and it’s highly recommended that you defeat them first before entering the hotel.

Once the area is clear, get inside the building and visit the top floor.

Screengrab via Activision

Room 302 is locked, and if you don’t have a key to unlock it, use the stairs and go to the roof of the hotel.

On the roof, you’ll find broken windows which give access to some of the rooms. After exiting from the roof door, look right and you’ll see a couple of windows next to the water reservoir. Stand on the second window closest to the reservoir and drop down in the room.

This is how players can enter Room 302 without having to use a key.

Screengrab via Activision

Once inside, look around to find the golden .50 GS. Pick up the weapon and check the Tac-Map for an exfiltration point. Remember, this objective is completed only if you have the mission equipped. Make sure the Good Fortune mission for Legion is selected before entering the match.

If your teammates have the same mission, then completing it once does the trick for all three squadmates.

With the golden .50GS in your inventory, look for the closest extraction. It is best to get on a vehicle and drive directly towards the extraction to complete this mission.