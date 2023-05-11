DMZ Archaeologist mission: How to discover what Al Qatala is looking for in the Oasis

As more and more soldiers step onto the arid sands of Al Mazrah, plenty of Modern Warfare 2 players are continuing their search for greater loot and weapons in the game’s Tarkov-style game mode, DMZ.

With Season Three Reloaded having kicked off on May 10, many would-be explorers are now completing new sets of quests, including a new Archaeologist mission from the Redacted faction. Unfortunately, the description of the mission is relatively vague and only gives a possible location for the player to visit: the Oasis.

Screengrab via Activision

This area can be easy to miss if you aren’t careful because it isn’t exactly advertised on the map. Players must hunt for this new area to discover the hidden secrets among the sands, along with completing this relatively simple mission. This will also bring you into the newly-introduced Koschei Complex—which is exactly what Al Qatala is looking for.

Where to find the Oasis on Al Mazrah

Screengrab via Activision

To find Al Qatala’s Oasis dig site, players must travel to the northwesternmost part of the map, which should look like a small cluster of ruins in the middle of the desert. These ruins are only a few clicks southwest of three little bodies of water and will look relatively uneventful to the naked eye. There is, however, a square hole with a ladder that leads to a hidden underground passageway.

Players will also hear a faint clicking sound to represent the radioactivity in the area, which is a good signal to listen for when searching for the area in question. Once you find this hole, you will need to climb down the ladder and take an immediate left toward a hole in the wall. The clicking sound should get stronger and you’ll eventually enter a room emanating faint green smoke with another hole in the wall.

Discovering the secrets of Al Mazrah’s Oasis

Screengrab via Activision

If you enter this next passageway, you’ll find yourself walking down a long hallway that leads to a giant metal blast door with some words on it, written in Russian.

Players will be prompted to hold down a key or button to enter the Koschei Complex, which is the newest area added to DMZ in Season Three Reloaded. After several seconds of waiting and a rather lengthy loading screen, this mission should complete once operators are able to walk around again.

Screengrab via Activision

In this area, players can complete a variety of really tough missions for the various factions, along with a bunch of loot, weapons, and enemies ready to welcome you to an early grave. If you’re going deeper into the complex, prepare yourself by grabbing a pair of night vision goggles and your best close-quarter combat weapon. Happy hunting.

