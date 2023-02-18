DMZ Smuggling Tunnels: How to locate the smuggling tunnels for the White Lotus mission

In Call of Duty DMZ, you get to take on numerous faction missions, and completing them earns you different rewards. With Season 2, DMZ received a massive update bringing fresh new missions for all the factions across all the tiers. Some of the missions task you with finding different dumpsters like the Waterways dead drop. Others will require you to travel back and forth between the Al Mazrah and Ashika Island maps.

When starting DMZ, you will only have tier one missions unlocked for the White Lotus faction. Completing the Stronghold Reacquisition mission will unlock tier two for them alongside tier one missions for Legion. Smuggling Tunnel is one of the tier two White Lotus missions, and it has three objectives that you need to complete. Players will need tactical cameras for this one, so it’s best to select it as a Field Upgrade from the loadout section.

Here’s how to locate the Smuggling Tunnels for the White Lotus tier two mission in DMZ.

Where to find the Smuggling Tunnel in Call of Duty DMZ

To start the Smuggling Tunnels mission, you need to visit the Al Mazrah map. You must make your way toward the Stronghold located between Zarqwa Hydroelectric and Al Mazrah City. This area is swarming with AI combatants, and most of them wear body armor. These bots also carry weapons with multiple attachments, and some of them wield riot shields, too.

There are multiple entrances to the Smuggling Tunnel at Al Mazrah. You can enter from the well as shown in the image above. Alternatively, you can enter the tunnels from the south side entrance. We recommend the latter as you will need to place a tactical camera there. Also, the southern side of the tunnel has the bulk of the enemy forces, meaning you can eliminate them early on.

You can also directly enter the Stronghold. There are no enemies inside the small house, but there is a ladder inside the room that lets you reach the tunnels. Going down the ladder can be bad news as there are several AI forces waiting downstairs. A good strategy is to use smoke grenades before you descend. Similarly, you can also use multiple frag grenades to damage the enemies before going down to eliminate them.

While fighting the AI combatants in the tunnels, it is best to use as many lethal pieces of equipment as you can. Since the tunnel is a closed space, you’ll get multiple eliminations by throwing grenades in there first. Try your best to take out the riot shield bots first, as they will charge your teammates outside the tunnel. If you are lucky, one of the bots will drop a UAV that can be activated to reveal all enemy positions in the nearby area.

How to place tactical cameras watching two of the Smuggling Tunnel entrances in Call of Duty DMZ

The trickiest part of this mission is to place tactical cameras at two of the entrances in the Smuggling Tunnel. The place is filled with AI combatants, and you will need to eliminate all of them to move on. The first entrance is located at the well, north of the stronghold, as seen in the image above.

Use the zipline to go down the well, and place the tactical camera in front of the Stronghold door in the tunnels. This will count as the first camera placement, and you will be able to track it in the missions section.

For the second tactical camera, you need to visit the south entrance of Stronghold. Check the image above for its exact location. The southern side will be more heavily guarded, so be careful while putting down the tactical camera here: throw it down just after you enter the cave door.

The third and final part of the Smuggling Tunnels mission requires you to extract in the same deployment. You can find another tactical camera by exploring and looting around the map, or simply ask your teammate to select one as their Field Upgrade. Since this mission requires you to place two tactical cameras, it’s best to carry it out with teammates. After placing the two cameras, exit the area and head for extraction. You need to extract successfully to complete the third objective of this mission. This is how you can complete the Smuggling Tunnels mission for White Lotus quickly in DMZ.