Where to find the Sattiq Cave dead drop in DMZ

Warzone 2 season one brought an all-new, expansive map to players in the form of Al Mazrah. From Strongholds to locked cases, there are hundreds of points of interest that players can explore across the map. While venturing through Al Mazrah, players will get to accumulate plenty of weapons, items, and cash.

Dead Drop locations scattered across the map are where players can safely store their cash and convert it to XP. They are typically identified as large garbage cans with white outlines. There are dozens across the entire map, acting as sanctuaries for players’ loot.

For Warzone 2 season two, there is a new mission, Untraceable, which is attached to the Sattiq Cave Dead Drop. Given that the game provides players with very little indication of this spot, many players have understandably been very confused about it. If you are looking to complete Untraceable, or simply store your loot, here’s where you need to go.

Where to find Sattiq Cave Dead Drop

The Sattiq Cave Dead Drop location is just north of the proper Sattiq Cave complex. Players should expect some resistance when they seek out this Dead Drop spot, as there will be several hostile AI combatants guarding the location. The exact spot is pictured below.

Screengrab via Activision-Blizzard

Once in the proximity of the Dead Drop location, players should look around the cave entrance. Like all other such locations, this one will also appear as a garbage can with white outlining.

Screengrab via Activision-Blizzard

The Sattiq Cave Dead Drop location is a relatively new addition to Al Mazrah, coming along with season two of Warzone 2. Seasoned players may also notice other, similar changes to the familiar map. Aside from this spot, there are also countless new keys and other loot opportunities scattered around the place that they should be on the lookout for.