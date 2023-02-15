Here are Warzone 2 DMZ’s season 2 patch notes

It feels like an age since Warzone 2 was released, complete with the new mode DMZ. Thankfully, season two of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is finally here, bringing plenty of changes and new features to his high-pressure exfil mode.

If Warzone 2’s battle royale just doesn’t get your heart rate spiking enough, players can test their mettle in the ultimate combat arena—DMZ. Inspired by Escape From Tarkov, players drop into Al Mazrah, where they search for gear and loot. Make it to the exfil site and you get to keep your new-found treasures. Die and your gear is gone, and you have to start from scratch.

With the arrival of season two, DMZ players will see their inventory reset, meaning they’ll lose anything they acquired during season one. Contraband weapons, vault keys, and even mission progress will all disappear, forcing DMZ fans to start afresh.

From the new Exclusion Zone Ashika Island to the new Crown faction, there’s also plenty of new content for players to sink their teeth into this season. With the season two patch notes now live, let’s take a look at everything changing in DMZ.

Warzone 2 DMZ season two patch notes

General

New Exclusion Zone

Ashika Island New Weapons Case New boss: The Bombmaker New rewards New locked and dangerous spaces



New Faction

Crown New Faction Mission set Available to Modern Warfare II Owners only



Season 02 Reset

Faction Mission progress has been reset for Season 02

Previously unlocked Insured Weapon slots will remain unlocked

Contraband weapon inventories have been reverted to starting weapons

Key stashes have been emptied

Mission Refresh

New missions sets have arrived with Season 02 for all players. These are comprised of new missions, updated missions, and some returning missions.

New mission sets will send Players to all 3 Exclusion Zones of DMZ.

The Key Stash can now hold items for missions so Players can transport them across Exclusion Zones to complete objectives.

Gameplay

Missions Adjusted the overall scaling of difficulty in Missions as the Faction Mission Tiers progress.



Contracts Secure Intel Contract no longer calls reinforcements to the radio tower. The Attack Helicopter in Cargo Contracts will now react more quickly to the vehicle’s movement while firing, and the Attack Helicopter’s missiles will more accurately hit the Operator vehicle when moving slowly. The HVTs for “Eliminate HVT contracts” will now drop more rare keys and will sometimes drop stronghold keycards.



Enemy Tuning Adjusted lethality of AI across Al Mazrah including number of AI spawning, and the accuracy of AI at range.



Locations Infiltration locations have been updated in Al Mazrah. Dead Drop locations have been updated in Al Mazrah. Exfiltration locations have been updated in Al Mazrah. Boss locations have been updated in Al Mazrah.



Adjustments

Plating Improvements Global plating animation speed increased by approximately 25% Movement speed increased while plating Players can now sprint while plating Players can now bust through doors while plating



Ping Visibility Each squad member will have a unique color highlighting their name and pings.



Interrogation The reveal mechanic has been changed from an orange outline to a red marker to remain consistent with similar mechanics.



For more details on these updates to DMZ, check out Activision’s recent blog.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where attempting to pick up an Armor Plate with a full inventory could sometimes cause a crash.

Fixed an issue where players could duplicate weapons in DMZ

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on the infiltration screen.

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t mute their squadmates

Fixed an issue where two exfil helicopters could collide

Reduced instances of Players becoming stuck on a “downloading instance inventory” message.

Fixed an issue that would cause two items to be removed from a backpack when trying to remove only one in the pre-game loadout screen

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to duplicate Field Upgrades and Killstreaks

Fixed some issues that caused obstructed or misaligned loot

