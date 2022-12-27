Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode is an excellent choice for players looking for a difficult albeit rewarding experience. Dropping into the map with two friends can be exhilarating, and nothing feels better than exfiling with a backpack full of loot and weapons.

Earning cash is a crucial part of the DMZ experience, and understanding the best ways to fill your pockets fast can significantly speed up your leveling process. Luckily, multiple contracts around the map provide significant bonuses for completion, making them one of the best ways to earn cash fast.

Here are some of the best contracts to earn money fast in DMZ.

Secure Nuclear Material

One of the best contacts to earn money quickly is the Secure Nuclear Material contract. This mission requires players to use a Geiger counter to find three stashes of nuclear material across the map. Each stash includes a bar of Nuclear Fuel alongside piles of cash.

Players can easily knock out this contract in a few minutes with a vehicle or on foot. Finding the Geiger counter is simple once you activate the contract since it points you directly to a box containing the devices. Multiple players on the same team can grab a counter, although only one must grab it to find the stashes.

Once you have the counter, use it to track the three stashes to find the loot. They’re typically not too far from the starting point, but using a vehicle can speed up the process and provide extra protection from bots or players.

The stashes usually have a few hundred dollars in loot alongside the Nuclear Fuel, which can be sold at buy stations for around $20,000. You can also exfil with the items in your inventory to instantly turn them to cash to lower your insured weapon’s cooldown time significantly.

The Secure Nuclear Material contract should be your first stop in a DMZ run if quick cash is your goal.

Destroy Supplies

The Destroy Supplies contract requires players to destroy two caches of supplies for a significant $7,500 reward. This contract takes a bit of work, but the prize and bonus intel for completing it are worth the hassle.

Destroying the supplies is simple: teams must travel to both locations and plant a bomb to destroy the stash. But at least one of the locations will be guarded by armored enemies, so prepare for a fight. Once you plant the bomb, though, you can move on to the next objective without waiting for it to explode.

Destroying both locations provides the cash reward, but it also marks the locations of all nearby safes on your map. Safes often contain tons of cash and supplies, making them worth cracking if you find them. Cracking all the safes marked on your map will yield a lot of money but requires more work than securing nuclear material. But if you have a competent three-stack and don’t mind a slightly longer task, consider completing this contract for a significant amount of cash.

Hunt Squad

The Hunt Squad contract requires teams to eliminate an enemy squad marked on their map within five minutes. Completing the contract rewards $3,500 in cash, which is lower than the previous contracts but is still worth your time.

For starters, you don’t have to be the team or enemy that eliminates the squad to complete the contract. If the hunted squad is killed by another team or bots, you’ll still receive the reward. This makes the contract an excellent choice to complete since you can earn passive income without ever firing a shot.

But the contract provides an almost real-time location of an enemy team, making them a prime target for elimination. If you kill the enemies, you can take all their loot without issue. This could result in massive gains if the team has completed contracts or looted the area, or it could result in an empty backpack. Regardless, the multiple outcomes of this contract make it an excellent way to earn cash or, at the very least, track enemy movements as you move around the map.