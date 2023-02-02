The refresh is not as bad as it sounds.

Fans of Call of Duty’s DMZ mode were not happy when they found out that there would be a “refresh and reset” to their inventories as part the upcoming new season, but the game’s developers at Infinity Ward have finally shed some more light on the whats and whys behind the decision.

As an extraction shooter, an inventory reset doesn’t come as too much of a surprise when compared to the biggest game in the genre, Escape From Tarkov, which routinely wipes inventories. But players were mainly upset about the fact that the news just came out recently, as opposed to when DMZ’s season one launched in November.

The inventory reset may be disappointing to many, but now that full information about what’s being taken away has been released, DMZ players have a better idea of what to expect in the new season and, potentially, all subsequent ones.

Here’s what players will be losing in the season two refresh and reset in DMZ.

Everything you lose in the DMZ Season 2 wipe

Image via Activision

Here’s everything that’s being reset for season two of DMZ:

All Contraband weapons will be rolled back to starting weapons

Keys in inventories will be emptied

Faction Missions and mission progress

Infinity Ward explained its decision-making for the reset and refresh for season two in a new blog post, highlighting that the beta mode is still a work-in-progress that will continue to evolve over time.

Faction Missions are being “reset to make room for an updated mission set that incorporates all Exclusion Zones,” according to Activision. Building 21 and Ashika Island are the two Exclusion Zones in the game so far, but more are expected to be added over time.

Key inventories will now be able to hold specific items that players can secure from one Exclusion Zone and take to another to allow the game to “have longer missions that utilize all” of the Exclusion Zones. This includes multi-location missions that will send players to Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Building 21.

Related: What is a DMZ wipe? Explained

Infinity Ward said that “mission progress in season one got too difficult, too quickly” and in season two it’s “making sure each mission’s challenge and time requirements are more balanced.”

For Insured weapons, Infinity Ward confirmed that Insured guns unlocked through Faction Mission progress will not be reset after all, despite rumors to the contrary. Players who did not unlock an additional Insured slot through Faction Missions will have to do so in season two, but their requirements “should take much less time.”

The developer also mentioned that DMZ “may have to go offline for a few hours” to prepare for the launch of season two.