Best mouse and keyboard settings for Black Ops 6

To dominate the battlefield in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, optimizing your keyboard and mouse settings is essential. Mastering Omnimovement requires precise controls, and if you prefer a mouse and keyboard over a controller, you’ll want to fine-tuning your setup. Adjusting these settings will enhance accuracy, improve reaction time, and give you an edge against controller players, especially in close-quarters combat. Here’s what to tweak for optimal performance in BO6.

Best mouse settings in Black Ops 6

Mouse sensitivity is usually left to personal preference, but having it balanced will make quite a difference. Invest some time in tuning your mouse settings in the practice mode to find the sensitivity you feel most comfortable with.

While many players instantly run to keybinds, the best mouse sensitivity and movement settings are as crucial to consistency. Below is an ideal mouse sensitivity recommendation followed by key movement settings that help to master BO6 with the best possible foundation to succeed.

Optimal mouse sensitivity settings

Mouse Sensitivity: 6–8

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Focus): 1.00

Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: Off

Type of ADS Sensitivity: Relative

Timing of ADS Sensitivity Transition: Gradual

Mouse control adjustments

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Mouse Filtering: 0

Mouse Smoothing: Off

Mouse Wheel Delay: 80

Look settings

These settings will help improve your in-game experience. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inversion Look (On Foot): Standard

Look Inversion (Ground Vehicles): Standard

Inverted Look (Air Vehicles): Standard

Advanced movement settings

Sprint and assist settings

Sprint Assist: Tactical Sprint Assist

Sprint Assist Delay: 1

Sprint Assist Sideways: On

Sprint Assist Backward: On

Movement behavior

Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Walk Behavior: Hold

Speed Walking: Fast

Slide/Dive Behavior: Hybrid

Slide Maintains Sprint: On

Sprint Restore: On

Mantling and crouch

Mantle Assist: Off

Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial

Crouch Assist: Off

Crouch Behavior: Toggle

Prone Behavior: Toggle

Additional movement tweaks

Tactical Sprint Behavior: Single Tap Run

Plunging Underwater: Free

Sprinting Door Bash: Yes

Auto Door Peek: Off

The most important settings are mouse sensitivity, Sprint Assist, and Slide/Dive Behavior.

Start with a mouse sensitivity between six and eight, then fine-tune it in the firing range to match your playstyle—faster for quick reactions in close-quarters or slower for precision at long range. Find a balance between the two and you’ll be set to go.

For movement, set Sprint Assist to Tactical Sprint with minimal delay for smoother mobility. Use the Hybrid Slide/Dive Behavior to slide and dive with a single button, maximizing the utility of the new Omnimovement system.

Refine these settings in private matches to gain a competitive edge in multiplayer and competitive.

Best keyboard settings in BO6

For keyboard and mouse players in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, setting up effective keybinds is essential to mastering the new Omnimovement mechanics. Here’s a concise guide to optimize your keyboard layout for smooth and efficient gameplay.

Optimal movement keybinds

Move Forward: W

Move Backward: S

Move Left: A

Move Right: D

Auto Move Forward: H

Jump/Stand/Mantle: Space Bar

Crouch/Slide: C

Prone/Dive: CTRL

Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus: Shift

Interact: E

Refined combat keybinds

Fire Weapon: Left Mouse Button

Aim Down Sight: Right Mouse Button

Reload: R

Switch Weapon (Primary): 2

Switch Weapon (Secondary): Mouse Wheel Down

Weapon Mount: ADS + Melee

Weapon Inspect: Z

Fire Mode: B

Melee: F

Lethal Equipment: Mouse Wheel Click

Tactical Equipment: Q

Field Upgrade: X

Vehicle keybinds

Advanced Vehicle Settings: Default

Overlay and interaction keybinds

Scoreboard: Tab

Enable Cursor: Right Mouse Button

Map: Caps Lock or M

Ping: Middle Mouse Button

Text Chat: Enter

Emotes Menu: I

Gameplay Statistics (BR): U

Menu and system keybinds

Launcher Menu: F1

Social Menu: F2 or O

Settings Menu: F3

Loadout Menu: F6

Push to Talk: V

This setup ensures maximum efficiency for movement, combat, and interaction while keeping essential functions easily accessible. Movement is more important than ever before and you should take time to master these keybinds so you can navigate the battlefield with confidence and minimize wasted movements.

Test each recommendation to find what works best for you, especially mouse sensitivity and movement settings, which can vary based on preference and reaction speed. Once you’ve mastered movement and aiming separately, learn to combine them to become a truly dangerous player who can outmaneuver and outgun enemies in all scenarios.

Spend time experimenting in training courses or private matches to fine-tune your setup, ensuring you feel comfortable and confident before jumping into competitive play. Just like the best controller settings, personalized mouse and keyboard settings will help you improve much more quickly in BO6.

