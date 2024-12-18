Warzone’s integration brings exciting updates, offering fast-paced Multiplayer action and intense competition in Battle Royale. The Maelstrom Shotgun is one of the new weapons introduced in the Season 1 Reloaded update. Though its range is limited, with the right loadout, the Maelstrom Shotgun becomes a formidable choice. So if you want to try it out, here’s the best Maelstrom loadout in Warzone.

How to unlock the Maelstrom?

The Maelstrom Shotgun is a mastery reward in the Merry Mayhem Event for Warzone. To unlock it, players must collect 10 event rewards by earning 618,000 XP during the event. Unlike previous events, this one only requires earning XP. For those who want early access, the Maelstrom Shotgun can be obtained through the Bad Manners Bundle for 1,800 COD Points, which includes the Party Etiquette Blueprint and other bonuses.

Best Maelstrom Loadout In Warzone

Best attachments for Maelstrom in Warzone. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Muzzle: Modified Choke

Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Magazine: Extended Mag I

Rear Grip: CQB Grip

Laser: Tactical Laser

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

The Maelstrom’s strength in Warzone lies in its 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath mod, delivering fire-spitting rounds capable of downing enemies in 2–3 shots with a lightning-fast 400ms TTK. To ensure accuracy, the Tactical Laser and Tac Stance are essential for better target tracking while avoiding the shotgun’s heavy recoil during ADS.

The Modified Choke improves pellet spread, boosting accuracy for midrange engagements and making it critical for consistent performance. The CQB Grip enhances handling stats like sprint fire and slide fire speeds, enabling fluid gameplay and optimal use of Omnimovement mechanics.

The Vertical Foregrip further stabilizes the weapon, reducing recoil and improving control during sustained fire. The Maelstrom becomes a devastating close-range option with the Rapid Fire mod, which increases the weapon’s fire rate. Finally, the Extended Mag I boosts ammo capacity, minimizing reloads and keeping you combat-ready. This loadout makes the Maelstrom a top-tier choice in Warzone.

Best Maelstrom Perks, Equipment & Wildcards

Best Maelstrom loadout and perks. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Perks

Survivor – Gain a second chance to stay in the fight by being able to revive yourself when downed.

Bomb Squad – Reduce explosive damage and survive lethal blasts that could otherwise take you out.

Birdseye – Get an expanded view of the minimap and track enemy movements more effectively.

Wildcard

Overkill – Carry two primary weapons for versatility in various combat scenarios.

Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife – A quick and efficient tool for finishing off enemies.

Tactical: Snapshot Grenade – Reveal enemy positions in cover, giving you a strategic advantage.

The Overkill wildcard is vital when using the Maelstrom, as it allows you to carry a second primary weapon. Given the shotgun’s limited range of 7 meters, pairing it with a long-range option like the XM4 or XMG ensures you are ready for any combat scenario.

To complement this setup, equip a Throwing Knife to quickly eliminate downed enemies without wasting ammo. Pair it with a Snapshot Grenade for scouting, as it reveals enemy locations, allowing your team to push with confidence and maintain the advantage in close-quarters engagements.

For perks, Bomb Squad is critical for aggressive playstyles, reducing explosive damage and alerting you to lethal equipment, saving you from unexpected deaths. Birdseye enhances UAVs and counters Ghost users, making it perfect for players focused on hunting squads and securing kills.

The third perk, Survivor, aids faster healing during fights and allows teammates to revive you quickly, reducing enemy opportunities to capitalize on your downed state. This loadout prioritizes versatility, survivability, and aggression.

Best Warzone Secondary:

Meta Assault Rifles: GPR 91, XM4, Model L, Krig C

While the Maelstrom dominates in close-range combat, its weakness in medium to long-range engagements makes it less versatile. Pairing it with a solid Assault Rifle ensures you can handle enemies at any distance. These rifles are currently among the best choices in Season 1, providing excellent balance and performance to complement the Maelstrom’s power.

