Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s new mode, DMZ, has garnered quite a cult following since it was released in November 2022. The extraction mode is rife with opportunities for exploration and exhilaration by solo players or teams alike, and it only seems to be growing.

Talk on CoD social media has been blowing up over the past few days with players, content creators, and basically everyone in between talking about something called a DMZ wipe.

In Season 02 of DMZ, we’re excited to introduce several updates that we feel will improve the overall Player experience.



⚔️ Enemy Combatant tuning

📍 Spawn/Infil points

📋 Mission difficulty tuning

🔥 New Exclusion Zone and Faction Missions



Full blog: https://t.co/4uekWFf1vn pic.twitter.com/cT25F5TtM8 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 25, 2023

Since the wipe was only just recently confirmed, many players of the game feel caught off guard by the decision to have it included in CoD’s new mode. But fans of the extraction shooter genre could have definitely seen it coming.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming DMZ wipe.

What is a DMZ wipe?

In a new blog post ahead of season two’s launch, Activision described new content coming to DMZ, including what it is calling “an inventory reset” and “seasonal refresh.”

“All-new missions are coming to Season 02 including a refresh of your current Faction mission progress and an inventory (Contraband and Keys) reset,” Activision said. “We will be detailing all the need-to-know intel for DMZ ahead of Season 02 in an upcoming blog.”

In short, this means a wipe of current DMZ gear. The bad news here is that current DMZ progress will be wiped and reset for the new season, meaning players will have to start anew with items like keys, contraband weapons, and even insured weapons, according to a report by CharlieIntel.

“Confirming earlier reports, with Season 02 launch on Feb. 15, insured weapon slots in DMZ will also be reset—along with Faction Tiers, Missions Progress, and stored contraband and keys,” the report said.

This news has come as a bit of a surprise to DMZ players everywhere, but it’s similar to what happens in Escape from Tarkov. Whenever a new update hits, players’ inventories are reset in an effort to keep the game fresh and new.

Season two will also bring improvements to DMZ like enemy tuning, new spawn points, mission difficulty tuning, fixes for crashing, and a new Exclusion Zone location to deploy from.

Full details and more confirmed information about DMZ and all things season two are expected to be coming from Activision in the next few days. Season two is of MW2, Warzone 2, and DMZ is set to go live on Feb. 15.