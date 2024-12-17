BO6 and Warzone Archie’s Festival Frenzy: All rewards and challenges

The winter break is going to fly by thanks to CODMAS and an event called Archie’s Festival Frenzy in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

The second special event of Call of Duty’s Season One Reloaded, Archie’s Festival Frenzy has 14 free rewards to get simply for playing the game, so it’s like an extra set of presents along with whatever you may receive from loved ones this year. And extra presents are never a bad thing.

Whether you play multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, the fun and festive rewards are yours to capture as you enjoy your little bit of rest and relaxation you may get to end out the year the best way you know how: slaying in CoD.

Here’s everything there is to know about Archie’s Festival Frenzy in BO6.

What is Archie’s Festival Frenzy in BO6?

It’s a great time to use your “Daddy Santa” skin. Image via Activision

Archie’s Festival Frenzy is a seasonal event in BO6 and Warzone that is set to last from Dec. 19 until Jan. 3, 2025, so it can be enjoyed all throughout the holiday break and straight into the new year.

In the event, players can get several cosmetics like an emblem, calling card, loading screen, and even two unique weapons that are only available during the event to begin with, like a new sniper rifle and a new melee weapon.

The event also includes several limited time modes, like Ran-Snack and Infectious Holiday in BO6 multiplayer, Jingle Hells: Liberty Falls in BO6 Zombies, and Slay Ride Resurgence in Warzone.

All rewards in Archie’s Festival Frenzy

Archie is feeling jolly. Image via Activision

In Archie’s Festival Frenzy, rewards are wrapped up, hidden like gifts. The gifts can be “unwrapped” or unlocked by purchasing them with Jolly Archies, which drop from enemies you eliminate in BO6 multiplayer or Zombies, or can be found within caches in Warzone.

Each reward has a price of Jolly Archies that must be used to unlock them when Archie’s Festival Frenzy begins on Dec. 19 at 11am CT. Here’s everything we know about the rewards in the event and how to get them.

Reward Requirement Weapon sticker 5 Jolly Archies Calling Card 25 Jolly Archies Perk 50 Jolly Archies Weapon Charm 10 Jolly Archies Consumable 10 Jolly Archies Bundle 25 Jolly Archies Consumable 10 Jolly Archies Consumable 10 Jolly Archies Loading Screen 25 Jolly Archies Emblem 10 Jolly Archies 3-Round Burst attachment for Kompakt 92 SMG 50 Jolly Archies Cleaver melee weapon 50 Jolly Archies Operator skin for Nazir TBA Jolly Archies AMR Mod 4 sniper rifle Unwrap and open all 12 gifts

The Mastery reward for Archie’s Festival Frenzy is the new AMR Mod 4 sniper rifle, the first new sniper added to BO6 since its launch at the end of October. It’s unlocked once all of the other gifts have been unwrapped by purchasing with Jolly Archies. Here’s what has already been revealed about the new gun.

Master Reward: AMR Mod 4

Get your long-distance shots in. Image via Activision

Weapon levels: 38

Mags: 4

Mag size: 6

Description: “Semi-auto sniper rifle. One-shot kill to torso, arms, hands, and upper legs. Very high recoil and slow rate of fire. You can steady your aim while ADSing.”

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

