BO6 Archie's Festival Frenzy art
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

BO6 and Warzone Archie’s Festival Frenzy: All rewards and challenges

Time to get festive.
Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Dec 17, 2024 06:06 pm

The winter break is going to fly by thanks to CODMAS and an event called Archie’s Festival Frenzy in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

The second special event of Call of Duty’s Season One Reloaded, Archie’s Festival Frenzy has 14 free rewards to get simply for playing the game, so it’s like an extra set of presents along with whatever you may receive from loved ones this year. And extra presents are never a bad thing.

Whether you play multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, the fun and festive rewards are yours to capture as you enjoy your little bit of rest and relaxation you may get to end out the year the best way you know how: slaying in CoD.

Here’s everything there is to know about Archie’s Festival Frenzy in BO6.

What is Archie’s Festival Frenzy in BO6?

BO6 Daddy Santa fighting on winter Nuketown
It’s a great time to use your “Daddy Santa” skin. Image via Activision

Archie’s Festival Frenzy is a seasonal event in BO6 and Warzone that is set to last from Dec. 19 until Jan. 3, 2025, so it can be enjoyed all throughout the holiday break and straight into the new year.

In the event, players can get several cosmetics like an emblem, calling card, loading screen, and even two unique weapons that are only available during the event to begin with, like a new sniper rifle and a new melee weapon.

The event also includes several limited time modes, like Ran-Snack and Infectious Holiday in BO6 multiplayer, Jingle Hells: Liberty Falls in BO6 Zombies, and Slay Ride Resurgence in Warzone.

All rewards in Archie’s Festival Frenzy

A screen of BO6 rewards with giftwrap on them.
Archie is feeling jolly. Image via Activision

In Archie’s Festival Frenzy, rewards are wrapped up, hidden like gifts. The gifts can be “unwrapped” or unlocked by purchasing them with Jolly Archies, which drop from enemies you eliminate in BO6 multiplayer or Zombies, or can be found within caches in Warzone.

Each reward has a price of Jolly Archies that must be used to unlock them when Archie’s Festival Frenzy begins on Dec. 19 at 11am CT. Here’s everything we know about the rewards in the event and how to get them.

RewardRequirement
Weapon sticker5 Jolly Archies
Calling Card25 Jolly Archies
Perk50 Jolly Archies
Weapon Charm10 Jolly Archies
Consumable10 Jolly Archies
Bundle25 Jolly Archies
Consumable10 Jolly Archies
Consumable10 Jolly Archies
Loading Screen25 Jolly Archies
Emblem10 Jolly Archies
3-Round Burst attachment for Kompakt 92 SMG50 Jolly Archies
Cleaver melee weapon50 Jolly Archies
Operator skin for NazirTBA Jolly Archies
AMR Mod 4 sniper rifleUnwrap and open all 12 gifts

The Mastery reward for Archie’s Festival Frenzy is the new AMR Mod 4 sniper rifle, the first new sniper added to BO6 since its launch at the end of October. It’s unlocked once all of the other gifts have been unwrapped by purchasing with Jolly Archies. Here’s what has already been revealed about the new gun.

Master Reward: AMR Mod 4

AMR Mod 4 BO6 sniper rifle
Get your long-distance shots in. Image via Activision
  • Weapon levels: 38
  • Mags: 4
  • Mag size: 6
  • Description: “Semi-auto sniper rifle. One-shot kill to torso, arms, hands, and upper legs. Very high recoil and slow rate of fire. You can steady your aim while ADSing.”

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

