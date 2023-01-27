Call of Duty’s DMZ community is not happy with news of its upcoming inventory wipe

Most of season one's progress could be gone in a couple weeks.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s season two is finally just a couple of weeks away, and recent news of a change coming to the game’s DMZ mode has some players not anticipating the new content.

Once news of the DMZ inventory wipe started to spread, reactions were plentiful from DMZ players across the gamut of the community from content creators and streamers to casual fans alike.

“DMZ progress should not be wiped when Season 2 launches,” ModernWarzone said on Twitter. “They should hold off on periodically wiping player progress until they’ve given players PLENTY of notice that their progress will eventually be reset or until they have an economy to justify a wipe.”

The news of the inventory reset in DMZ came just a couple of days ago on Jan. 25, meaning there are about three weeks of notice for players who may not have been expecting their progress to get wiped on Feb. 15.

“Really enjoying DMZ right now,” CoD content creator Westie said on Twitter. “The upcoming wipe is going to divide players BUT I’m not against it. It’ll position all players back on a level footing. DMZ has grown in popularity a lot since launch with many new players being behind the curve. This resets it all and we go again.”

The progress wipe in DMZ will include things like insured weapon slots, Faction Tiers, Missions Progress, and stored contraband and keys, according to a report by CharlieIntel.

“Both are annoying to lose, but the extra slot had very little impact on how I played the game,” one Redditor said about how they will miss Faction missions more than they’ll miss their insured weapon. “The missions, however, gave me an incentive to try things that I’d have never sought out on my own. I highly doubt I’ll reach Tier 5 missions before the wipe, which means I’ll never get to attempt some of the more interesting objectives. The killathon/collectathon filler is no great loss, but missions like Frame Job and Robin Hood were some of the most fun I’ve had in DMZ, and I’d rather get a crack at their Tier 5 equivalents than keep my insured slot.”

Other players don’t see the point in playing DMZ right now if their progress will be wiped moving forward.

“If the rumors are true that each season will be a total wipe, that means there’s little reason to put time and effort into doing mainly boring PVE missions,” one Redditor said. “Nothing is retained, no progression made which usually goes in hand with PVE related activities.”

More official information about the DMZ inventory reset and what it will entail should be coming in a new blog post on Feb. 8 ahead of the Feb. 15 launch of season two.