For Call of Duty players, it feels like it’s been forever since the last substantial update to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Season one of both games began in November with the launch of Warzone 2, and both titles got some new content as part of the Season One Reloaded update in December. But as seasons in CoD are usually around two months long, this one feels longer for a reason: because it is.

By the time season one comes to an end, it will have been nearly three months long. That’s mainly due to a delay to the start of the season, originally scheduled to begin on Feb. 1 but pushed back two weeks to roll out on Feb. 15.

Here’s everything to know about season two in MW2 and Warzone 2.

MW2 season two patch notes

Full patch notes for the update are coming at a later date, but Activision’s developers have been teasing information on what to expect in the days leading up to it.

MW2’s second season is rumored to have a Japanese theme, with data miners previously reporting that it will feature a remake of the classic Castle map and the return of Modern Warfare 2019 operator Ronin.

No HUD? No problem. Hardcore is back!



Follow Season 02's Multiplayer updates in our studio blog later this week.

On Jan. 22, Infinity Ward confirmed that Hardcore mode will be making a return in season two. Hardcore is similar to but different than Tier 1 playlists in MW2, giving fans of the classic no-HUD mode something to look forward to soon.

As is always the case with new CoD seasons, though, MW2 will include a new battle pass. The battle pass should have 100 unlockable items that players can choose to unlock via MW2’s new battle pass system.

The pass will include at least two new weapons that can be used across all game modes, along with cosmetic items like calling cards, emblems, weapon stickers, weapon charms, weapon blueprints, vehicle skins, and much more.

Warzone 2 season two patch notes

Several new changes are coming to Warzone 2 in season two, including many of the new features of the new game being reverted to how they used to be in Warzone 1.

Battle Royale looting changes, and many more, are coming with Season 02!



Player eliminations and all loot containers will now pop floating loot out onto the floor! 💥



See more in next week's studio blog.

@RavenSoftware — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 20, 2023

Infinity Ward has revealed that “player eliminations and all loot containers will now pop floating loot out onto the floor” the way they did in the original game. The developer also announced that the Gulag will be returning to a one-vs-one fight instead of two-vs-two.

Additionally, the developers revealed that Al Mazrah will be flush with cash, adding more lootable cash to the map as well as reducing prices at buy stations, making for a more fun experience overall than spending half of a game trying to scrounge up funds.

As for Warzone 2’s DMZ, the extraction game mode will include “new missions, new Exclusion Zone and difficulty tuning” as part of the Feb. 15 update.

This article will be updated once the full list of patch notes for season two is available.