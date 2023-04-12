How to find the Scavenger mini boss in DMZ

The new season of Modern Warfare 2 has finally dropped, and with it comes a whole gamut of new content and changes to multiple popular game modes. One game mode that has undergone a major makeover is DMZ, which has added a ton of different mechanics that will force players to adjust their gameplan on both available maps.

A new NPC enemy has joined the fight called the Scavenger. This mini boss is a feared combatant who can be found on the shores of Ashika Island and is a heavily-armed and armored enemy that will gun you down to steal your hard-earned loot.

You can’t find this special enemy in any area, though. This mini boss can only be found in select areas on specific maps, along with him being a random spawn.

How to find DMZ’s Scavenger mini boss

The Scavenger can be found near the shores of Ashika Island but not in one specific area on the map, where he’ll be flanked by a whole squad of special forces that are well-armed and have full armor.

The game will warn you when you’ve approached the area where he spawned, and a new moving icon will appear on your map. Your CO will first say “multiple operators have gone missing in your area” before saying that the Scavenger has been spotted.

He will also be dressed in a black Ghillie suit, making him pretty easy to spot if he’s not in an area with a lot of foliage. He also constantly screams out voice lines like “first I’ll take your life, then I’ll take your gear.” The boss is rolling out in a good amount of armor too, which makes him tough to take down unless you can find an angle where you can continuously shoot him in the head.

Once you take down the Scavenger and his crew, the game will say that the Scavenger is “EKIA.” He also drops a whole armory worth of weapons and gear, from special backpacks, decked-out weapons, kill streaks, and even high-value loot like golden skulls and bars.