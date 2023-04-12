How to customize contraband weapons at the Workbench in DMZ

Beginning in season three of Call of Duty‘s DMZ mode, players will no longer be limited by the basic contraband weapons they find and will now be able to customize those weapons. But it’s no easy feat.

DMZ has introduced the Workbench, a new station for players to customize weapons while actively deployed. Players will be able to customize both insured or contraband weapons, but the real benefit is finally having a way to customize contraband weapons. Players can add or remove any attachment from a weapon they’ve equipped.

Related: How to find the Scavenger backpack in DMZ

Here’s what you’ll need to customize contraband weapons in DMZ, and how to do so.

Where is the Workbench in DMZ?

The Workbench is not marked on the map, but you can find it right next to any Buy Station. It looks like a gray filing cabinet with a slot to place a weapon.

Screengrab via Activision

Once you interact with a Workbench, you can begin upgrading.

How to upgrade and customize weapons at the Workbench in DMZ

You can add or remove attachments for any weapon at the Workbench. Any normal attachment for a weapon can be added at a cost of $3,000 per attachment, provided that you have already unlocked that attachment via normal progression. Removing attachments is free.

Screengrab via Activision

Customizing weapons is dangerous, though, since you’re standing out in the open next to a Buy Station. Additionally, you cannot save weapon loadouts and automatically attach an entire loadout to a weapon, you must select each attachment one at a time.

Related: All new plate carriers in DMZ season 3

When you exfil, your contraband weapons that were customized should stay customized when you deploy next and will stay that way unless customized again at a Workbench or if they are lost.