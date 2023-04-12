How to get a Scavenger backpack in DMZ

If you’re a self-proclaimed loot goblin scrounging around Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ game mode, there will always be a time when you run out of backpack space. It’s one of the worst feelings when you now have to sacrifice one of your hard-earned pieces of equipment for an equally great item or access card.

In the game’s third season, however, space will not be an issue with the game mode’s newest backpacks. One of these backpacks is called the Scavenger, which will be your new best friend as you take home twice as much loot as before.

Finding the Scavenger backpack

This useful backpack might not be able to carry a third weapon home, but instead, players are given 11 item slots to fill with loot, along with one slot for cash. Like many other top-tier backpacks, there isn’t one single area where you can find this item.

The Scavenger backpack is a randomly-generated piece of loot that can spawn on top of tables or barrels and can be identified by its rather hefty exterior. They can also be found through weapon crates that are scattered around the map, although one can increase their chances of grabbing this backpack by hitting Strongholds.

Strongholds usually hold rarer loot and a collection of weapon crates that vary in rarity, all of which can contain this special backpack. If you need to collect a good amount of items for a host of missions, this should be your go-to when heading into DMZ. But if you aren’t looking to loot too much, or want to collect more weaponry, then a regular backpack with a weapon slot could be a better choice for your playstyle.