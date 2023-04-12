All new plate carriers in DMZ season 3

Armor up for season three, soldiers. Modern Warfare 2’s new season is just about underway, and every game mode is getting some sweeping changes to kick off the festivities. If you’re into the risky world of looting, DMZ is getting some pretty significant changes that should change how players approach certain situations on the battlefield.

The developers have added four new plate carriers to spice up the action when players drop onto Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, which should cause players to plan out their strategies when kitting out their individual squad members.

Whether you’re the team medic who swoops in to save the day, a run-and-gun specialist who needs to spend less time switching out plates, or an assassin who needs to stay undetected before they strike, there are plate carriers for every occasion.

Here are all of the new plate carriers in DMZ.

Explore DMZ’s four new plate carriers

Tempered carrier

Every player has experienced the stress of strapping on new plates in the middle of a gunfight. Tacking on three new plates after getting beamed by an enemy can be especially nerve-wracking if you know they’ll be pushing you to finish off the job. But with the new Tempered plate carrier, you’ll be spending less time plating up since there are only two slots to fill.

These two plates will also fill your entire armor bar, making it just as durable as regular three-plate carriers. It is the perfect piece of equipment for the fragger of the team who is going to be in as many skirmishes as possible.

Comms carrier

Knowledge is power, and in DMZ, knowing when and where your opponents will strike is key to taking them down, grabbing their loot, and getting out alive. The new Comms carrier will be your best friend since it not only extends the duration of UAV Towers and UAV killstreak but also pings the player whenever an enemy player or squad is detected nearby.

Medic carrier

For the caretakers of the team, the Medic carrier is the best bet for your armor vest. With this new carrier, players will be able to pick up their downed teammates at a faster rate. They will also self-revive just as quickly, making them one of the most valuable pieces of equipment for anyone who finds themselves knocked all too often, or whose teammates are always dropping like flies during a battle.

Stealth carrier

Simply put, the Stealth carrier gives the wearer the Ghost perk, which makes them invisible to UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors. For any players who like to sneak up on enemies or pull wide flanks, this will be a perfect carrier to pair with a field upgrade like Dead Silence, which truly makes you an unseen, unheard threat from the shadows.