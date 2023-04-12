Every weapon buff and nerf in MW2 and Warzone 2 season 3

The season three patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been released, and they feature a plethora of weapon balancing changes. Every weapon category was hit with some changes, whether it was nerfs or buffs. While some changes were less impactful than others, both MW2 and Warzone 2 will have their weapon metas shaken up quite significantly with this update.
Below, you can see some of the biggest weapon changes coming in season three of MW2 and Warzone 2. As a reminder, all of these changes are applied across the board, meaning the weapon nerfs and buffs affect MW2, Warzone 2, and DMZ.
MW2 and Warzone 2 season three weapon balancing
As previously mentioned, every single weapon category saw some kind of change. But some of these alterations were more minor than others. For example, the RAAL MG received a few buffs but only to its semi-automatic firing mode, which is far less meaningful than any changes to its fully-auto firing mode.
Perhaps the biggest weapon change coming in season three is to the sniper rifles. Now, a select few snipers, the FJX Imperium, MCPR 300, and Victus XMR, will be able to one-shot kill fully-armored enemies in Warzone 2. This has been a highly-requested change from the community since the game launched, and now it’s finally a feature. To take advantage of the one-shot capabilities of these snipers, players need to equip Explosive Ammunition. If players equip this attachment on one of the three snipers mentioned earlier and hit a headshot, they will down that enemy, even if they have full armor plates equipped.
Following the sniper changes, the assault rifle class received quite a number of buffs and nerfs. For starters, season two’s ISO Hemlock was nerfed fairly significantly, as it had all of its damage ranges reduced. But AR players can rejoice in the fact that the TAQ-56 got an increase to its headshot damage, which is somewhat surprising given how strong the TAQ’s headshot multiplier already was.
Speaking of headshot damage, the submachine gun class also saw some changes in this area. But SMGs got a nerf to their headshot damage instead of a buff. The Vaznev-9K, Lachmann Sub, and VEL 46 all received nerfs to headshot damage. To combat that, though, all SMGs received a buff to hipfire bullet spread and accuracy.
Wrapping up the major weapon balancing changes, the battle rifle class saw a major buff to its overall movement. The FTAC Recon, Lachmann 762, and SO-14 all received an increase in movement speed in addition to other damage buffs, some of which are for Warzone 2 only.
MW2 and Warzone 2 season three weapon balancing patch notes
To see the full slate of the season three weapon balancing, check out the patch notes from Infinity Ward below:
Assault Rifles
- ISO Hemlock
- All Damage Ranges reduced
- Lower Torso Damage reduced
- M13B
- Headshot Damage slightly reduced
- Lower Torso Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distance increased
- Upper Torso Damage slightly reduced
- STB 556
- Headshot Damage increased
- Leg Damage increased
- Lower Torso Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distance increased
- Mid-range Damage reduced
- TAQ-56
- Headshot Damage Increased
Battle Rifles
- FTAC Recon
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Leg Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased
- Lachmann 762
- Movement Speed increased
- SO-14
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- TAQ-V
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Lower Leg Damage increased
Handguns
- Basilisk
- Minimum Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only
Light Machine Guns
- RAAL MG
- Headshot Damage reduced
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Semi-Auto Headshot Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Lower Torso Damage increased
- RPK
- Close-mid Damage slightly reduced
Marksman Rifles
- Tempus Torrent
- All Damage Ranges reduced slightly
- Close-mid Damage reduced slightly
- Headshot Damage reduced
Submachine Guns
- Submachine Gun Hip Spread accuracy increased
- BAS-P
- ADS Move Speed increased
- All Damage Ranges increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Lachmann Sub
- Headshot Damage decreased
- Burst-Fire Leg Damage increased
- Burst-Fire time between shots decreased
- Burt-Fire Torso Damage increased
- MX9
- Sprint to Fire Speed increased
- Vaznev-9K
- Headshot Damage decreased
- VEL 46
- Headshot Damage decreased
Attachments
Ammunition
- Basilisk
- .500 Snakeshot
- Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- .500 Snakeshot
- Explosive
- Bolt-Action Weapons equipped with Explosive Ammunition are now able to down fully armored Players in one shot | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Explosive Ammunition has been added to the MCPR-300 progression tree
- ISO Hemlock
- .300 Blackout (All Types)
- Headshot Damage increased
- Hip Spread accuracy while prone increased
- Initial Recoil increased slightly
- Long-range Damage decreased
- Mid-range Damage increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Recoil violence increased
- .300 Blackout (All Types)
Barrel
- Heavy Barrels
- ADS Speed penalty slightly reduced
- Light Barrels
- Muzzle Velocity penalty reduced
- Short Barrels
- ADS Speed benefit increased
- Damage Range penalty reduced
- Hip Spread accuracy benefit increased while moving and firing
- Hip Spread accuracy penalty for Shotguns decreased while moving and firing
Bipod
- ADS Speed penalty reduced
Laser
- Laser brightness increased
Magazine
- Large Magazines
- Light Machine Guns (Global)
- Handling and Movement penalties reduced
- Kastov 545
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 60 Round Magazine
- Kastov 762
- 40 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 40 Round Magazine
- Lachmann Sub
- 50 Round Drum
- Handling penalty reduced
- 50 Round Drum
- M13B
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 60 Round Magazine
- M16
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 60 Round Magazine
- Vaznev-9K
- 45 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 45 Round Magazine
- VEL 46
- 50 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 50 Round Magazine
- Light Machine Guns (Global)
Small Magazines
- Movement Speed increased
- Sprint to Fire Speed increased
- Fennec 45
- Fennec Double Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
- Damage increased
- Damage Ranges reduced
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Time between bursts reduced
- Fennec Double Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
- STB 556
- Single Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
- Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distances increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Time between shots increased
- Single Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
Rear Grip
- Basilisk
- Akimbo Basilisk
- Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Akimbo Basilisk
Stock
- Heavy Stocks
- ADS Move Speed penalty reduced
- Aiming Stability benefit increased
- Aim Walking Steadiness benefit increased