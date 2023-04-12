Every weapon buff and nerf in MW2 and Warzone 2 season 3

The season three patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been released, and they feature a plethora of weapon balancing changes. Every weapon category was hit with some changes, whether it was nerfs or buffs. While some changes were less impactful than others, both MW2 and Warzone 2 will have their weapon metas shaken up quite significantly with this update.

Below, you can see some of the biggest weapon changes coming in season three of MW2 and Warzone 2. As a reminder, all of these changes are applied across the board, meaning the weapon nerfs and buffs affect MW2, Warzone 2, and DMZ.

MW2 and Warzone 2 season three weapon balancing

As previously mentioned, every single weapon category saw some kind of change. But some of these alterations were more minor than others. For example, the RAAL MG received a few buffs but only to its semi-automatic firing mode, which is far less meaningful than any changes to its fully-auto firing mode.

Perhaps the biggest weapon change coming in season three is to the sniper rifles. Now, a select few snipers, the FJX Imperium, MCPR 300, and Victus XMR, will be able to one-shot kill fully-armored enemies in Warzone 2. This has been a highly-requested change from the community since the game launched, and now it’s finally a feature. To take advantage of the one-shot capabilities of these snipers, players need to equip Explosive Ammunition. If players equip this attachment on one of the three snipers mentioned earlier and hit a headshot, they will down that enemy, even if they have full armor plates equipped.

Related: How to unlock the FJX Imperium in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Following the sniper changes, the assault rifle class received quite a number of buffs and nerfs. For starters, season two’s ISO Hemlock was nerfed fairly significantly, as it had all of its damage ranges reduced. But AR players can rejoice in the fact that the TAQ-56 got an increase to its headshot damage, which is somewhat surprising given how strong the TAQ’s headshot multiplier already was.

Speaking of headshot damage, the submachine gun class also saw some changes in this area. But SMGs got a nerf to their headshot damage instead of a buff. The Vaznev-9K, Lachmann Sub, and VEL 46 all received nerfs to headshot damage. To combat that, though, all SMGs received a buff to hipfire bullet spread and accuracy.

Wrapping up the major weapon balancing changes, the battle rifle class saw a major buff to its overall movement. The FTAC Recon, Lachmann 762, and SO-14 all received an increase in movement speed in addition to other damage buffs, some of which are for Warzone 2 only.

MW2 and Warzone 2 season three weapon balancing patch notes

To see the full slate of the season three weapon balancing, check out the patch notes from Infinity Ward below:

Assault Rifles

ISO Hemlock All Damage Ranges reduced Lower Torso Damage reduced



M13B Headshot Damage slightly reduced Lower Torso Damage increased Mid-range Damage distance increased Upper Torso Damage slightly reduced



STB 556 Headshot Damage increased Leg Damage increased Lower Torso Damage increased Mid-range Damage distance increased Mid-range Damage reduced



TAQ-56 Headshot Damage Increased



Battle Rifles

FTAC Recon Movement Speed increased Semi-Auto Leg Damage increased Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased



Lachmann 762 Movement Speed increased



SO-14 Movement Speed increased Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only



TAQ-V Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Movement Speed increased Semi-Auto Lower Leg Damage increased



Handguns

Basilisk Minimum Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only



Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG Headshot Damage reduced Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only Semi-Auto Headshot Damage increased Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased Semi-Auto Lower Torso Damage increased



RPK Close-mid Damage slightly reduced



Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent All Damage Ranges reduced slightly Close-mid Damage reduced slightly Headshot Damage reduced



Submachine Guns

Submachine Gun Hip Spread accuracy increased

BAS-P ADS Move Speed increased All Damage Ranges increased Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only



Lachmann Sub Headshot Damage decreased Burst-Fire Leg Damage increased Burst-Fire time between shots decreased Burt-Fire Torso Damage increased



MX9 Sprint to Fire Speed increased



Vaznev-9K Headshot Damage decreased



VEL 46 Headshot Damage decreased



Attachments

Ammunition

Basilisk .500 Snakeshot Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

Explosive Bolt-Action Weapons equipped with Explosive Ammunition are now able to down fully armored Players in one shot | Warzone 2.0 Only Explosive Ammunition has been added to the MCPR-300 progression tree

ISO Hemlock .300 Blackout (All Types) Headshot Damage increased Hip Spread accuracy while prone increased Initial Recoil increased slightly Long-range Damage decreased Mid-range Damage increased Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only Recoil violence increased



Barrel

Heavy Barrels ADS Speed penalty slightly reduced

Light Barrels Muzzle Velocity penalty reduced

Short Barrels ADS Speed benefit increased Damage Range penalty reduced Hip Spread accuracy benefit increased while moving and firing Hip Spread accuracy penalty for Shotguns decreased while moving and firing



Bipod

ADS Speed penalty reduced

Laser

Laser brightness increased

Magazine

Large Magazines Light Machine Guns (Global) Handling and Movement penalties reduced Kastov 545 60 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced Kastov 762 40 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced Lachmann Sub 50 Round Drum Handling penalty reduced M13B 60 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced M16 60 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced Vaznev-9K 45 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced VEL 46 50 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced 60 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced



Small Magazines

Movement Speed increased

Sprint to Fire Speed increased

Fennec 45 Fennec Double Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs) Damage increased Damage Ranges reduced Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Time between bursts reduced

STB 556 Single Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs) Damage increased Mid-range Damage distances increased Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Time between shots increased



Rear Grip

Basilisk Akimbo Basilisk Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only



Stock