Call of Duty snipers, get ready for what may be the greatest gift that Activision has given you in many, many years. A new sniper rifle is arriving with season three of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, but it will be immediately familiar to long-time fans of the series from the franchise’s hey-days when snipers were posting montages in 720p and hoping to join FaZe.

“Engineered destruction at its finest, this anti-personnel, bolt-action sniper rifle intervenes in tense situations with hard-hitting .408 rounds,” Activision said in its description of the new long-range powerhouse in CoD.

That’s just a really long-winded way of saying that the legendary Intervention sniper rifle from the original MW2 in 2009 is back, baby, and it’s here to shake up your multiplayer matches and Warzone 2 battles.

Here’s how to get the newest sniper rifle in MW2 and Warzone 2.

How to get the FJX Imperium in MW2 and Warzone 2

Image via Activision

“Few weapons in Call of Duty history evoke the feeling that the new sniper rifle gives to veterans of the franchise—and perhaps the other new weapons in this season will become legends in their own right,” Activision said about the FJX Imperium in a blog post about season three on April 6.

The company confirmed then that the FJX Imperium will be a part of the season three battle pass when the new season launches on April 12, along with the Cronen Squall battle rifle.

What the company did not announce or confirm, however, is how or where the weapon would be unlocked in the battle pass. That info will be coming when the season launches and the battle pass is inspectable so players can plot out their path through the pass’s AO sectors.

For DMZ players, the weapon can also be unlocked by extracting it from an infiltration in the exclusion zone.

Check back here for more information closer to season three to find out how exactly to unlock the FJX Imperium.

This article will be updated with more information when it’s available.