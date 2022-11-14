Best MCPR-300 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Sniper rifles and the Modern Warfare series go hand-in-hand. Memories of the original MW2 immediately bring back the nostalgia of the Intervention, and the new MW2 released in 2022 has its fair share of awesome sniper rifles to play with as well. One of them is the MCPR-300.

MCPR stands for “Multi-Caliber Precision Rifle” in MW2, and its in-game description says it is “a cutting-edge sniper rifle, chambered for the powerful .300 magnum round.” It’s a “modular bolt-action sniper rifle” that is “ready to adapt to the ever-evolving needs of the operator.”

It is indeed a pretty adaptable gun. Using the Gunsmith, this sniper rifle can be shaped in a way that benefits the player and their own unique playstyle. The Gunsmith is yours to play around with.

Here’s the best set of attachments to help the MCPR-300 operate as a strong sniper in multiplayer.

Best MCPR-300 loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

22″ OMX-456 Stock: FSS Merc Stock

FSS Merc Stock Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

Secondary: Preferred pistol, or SMG in an Overkill loadout

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Scavenger/Overkill and Double Time, Fast Hands, Quick Fix

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Munitions Box

The MCPR-300 handles incredibly well, regardless of what the in-game stat bar says. It’s a very strong quick-scoping sniper rifle without having to change much in its attachment setup, but the gun is made better and more powerful as a long-range option by tweaking just a few things.

This set of attachments will buff the MCPR in a big way, with large increases to range and accuracy, and increasing bullet velocity to help out with damage effectiveness. It’s generally a one-shot kill to the torso or above, so you can do a decent job running and gunning with this sniper.