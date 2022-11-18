Warzone 2 has over 50 guns to choose from for players to add to their loadouts, but the RPK is one of its strongest and most interesting options in the game’s early days.

One of the coolest things about recent CoD titles has been the enhanced Gunsmith. The attachment system in Warzone 2 allows for some real experimentation, giving players the ability to tweak and tune weapons to their own liking.

A gun like the RPK can be turned from a slow, clunky LMG, to a mid-range powerhouse with just a few simple attachments. Or you can lean into the weapon’s stats and make it even stronger at its initial role than it already is. The choice is yours.

Here’s a really fun way to use the RPK in Warzone 2 to help you hunt down victories in battle royale.

Best RPK loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Heavy Support Stock

Heavy Support Stock Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The key difference on this loadout from a normal LMG-themed RPK setup is the 40 Round Mag. This will change it up to more of a really, really powerful assault rifle than a traditional large-mag LMG. These attachments will increase the RPK’s accuracy and recoil control, which are commonly weak points on LMGs.

If you’d prefer it to perform more like a never-ending machine gun LMG, keep the normal magazine and add an optic like the VLK 4.0 Optic or Schlager 3.4x to keep the enemy pinned down at range with a constant barrage of gunfire.

But after experimenting with the RPK, this loadout is very strong on Al Mazrah when used at mid-range. You may want something with better range to pair it with, like a marksman rifle or sniper rifle, but this gun is a powerhouse when it comes to chunking down enemy armor and HP on battle royale.