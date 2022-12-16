The legendary Honey Badger from Call of Duty: Ghosts has returned in Warzone 2.

The new version of the gun is called the Chimera, and it’s back with its integrated suppressor and excellent close-quarters damage like it’s 2013 all over again. Except this time, it’s here to throw its hat into the ring of a battle royale meta.

The Chimera is unlocked by either extracting it from Building 21 in DMZ mode or by getting two Operator kills with assault rifles in 15 separate matches. No matter how you get it done, adding the Chimera to your loadout is just the beginning. This gun needs some help in the Gunsmith to make it formidable.

Here’s the best loadout to use for one of season 01’s new assault rifles in Warzone 2.

Best Chimera loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: 10″ SA Phoenix

10″ SA Phoenix Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

There’s really not much you can do to help the Chimera become the kind of AR that you should be using on Al Mazrah. In general, in Warzone 2, you want a long-range weapon with little recoil to help fight enemies from afar.

The Chimera has some of the worst range in class, and its recoil is also not great. These attachments will help it along to make it at least a decent option. But the reality is that you’re almost always better off using a different gun, as things currently stand.

Switching up the barrel and muzzle is a must because the integrated suppressor that the Chimera comes with hinders its damage range way too much. The rest of the attachments are standard fare when it comes to equipping your assault rifle in BR.

Best perk package for Chimera in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time and Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

There may come a day when Warzone 2 will allow players to customize their own perk packages. But today is not that day. As of now, this is the best package to use solely for its inclusion of both Ghost and Double Time.

Best equipment for Chimera in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun

Lethal: Throwing Knife

If you’ve ever been hit by a stun grenade in Warzone 2, you know how helpless it feels as you’re slowed to a crawl for what feels like an eternity. Do that to your enemy. And then use a throwing knife to finish them off when they’re downed.