Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map is full of loot, but there are also Buy Stations that contain the ability to purchase your very own pre-built weapon.

Since MW2 and Warzone 2 operate on the same engine and use the same weapons, anything players might have enjoyed in multiplayer will likely translate well to BR, but with some tweaks to the attachments that you use.

Warzone 2 is a different beast than MW2 multiplayer. While MW2 is all about fast-paced play to level up weapons, your life is paramount in MW2 and the map is much larger, so the playstyle is a big adjustment.

For players new to Warzone 2, the M4 is one of the most popular and readily accessible weapons in the game. Here’s a solid loadout for you to use when dropping into games on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2.

Best M4 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Rear Grip: Support CP90 Grip

Al Mazrah is a big place, and you need a weapon that can sustain damage at a long range and with decent precision and control. The handy-dandy, classic, old faithful M4 assault rifle is an early candidate for a meta weapon inside Warzone 2.

This set of attachments is key for success in fighting at long range. They’re keyed toward buffing the M4’s damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, all of which are very important when fighting at ranges longer than you may be used to in multiplayer matches.

The M4 won’t have a ton of success up close, but you can easily purchase a second submachine gun, shotgun, or close-range AR to deal with enemies that push you or when you decide to head into one of Al Mazrah’s many, many buildings.