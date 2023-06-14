DMZ season 4 patch notes and season reset details

Season four of Call of Duty has arrived, bringing about a slew of new improvements to the game for the summer season.

A new season in CoD means some resets in DMZ, too, so it’s not all about the new weapons, although the Tempus Razorback AR and ISO 45 SMG are both awesome guns that can be found and extracted in DMZ.

The new Warzone map, Vondel, is also available as a new exclusion zone in DMZ, so fans of the extraction game type have an all-new region to explore.

Here’s everything new in season four of DMZ, according to the official patch notes.

DMZ season four patch notes

There’s a good amount of stuff changing this season. Image via Activision

Gameplay

Introducing the Forward Operating Base

The FOB is a new feature in season four. Image via Activision

“Consider the Forward Operating Base (FOB), a central hub for DMZ. Here, Operators will complete objectives to unlock upgrades across DMZ.

The FOB is divided into four categories of upgrades (elements of which are shown in the image above, for exemplary purposes only)”:

Weapons Locker Insured Weapon Slots Insured Weapon cooldown time Contraband Weapon stash size increases

Stash Wallet Unlock Wallet capacity Key and Contraband Stash Size increases

Bounty Board Personal Exfil Barter recipes Buy Station discounts

Communications Station Urgent Missions access



“The F.O.B. contains passive objectives, a new set of mission types for players to pursue that reward permanent upgrades for DMZ.“

Phalanx New DMZ Faction “With Season 04 comes the arrival of a new faction, Phalanx. Meanwhile, the REDACTED faction whom we met in Season 03 has unceremoniously disappeared from operations in the DMZ. No further intel is available on their whereabouts…Station Chief Kate Laswell is conducting operations with Phalanx directly as she has an interest in the unknown enemy faction that has invaded Vondel. Phalanx and Black Mous will execute on missions together, gaining intel to uncover the force’s identity.”



Mission Objectives Menu “Added new UI/UX menu where Players can view and track their Faction Missions, upgrades, location challenges, and notes.”



Vondel

Signals Intelligence New DMZ Contract Signals Intelligence allows you to hack three other contracts to earn passive income.

New Weapons Case and Rewards Travel to Vondel to track down the Bullfrog and earn all-new rewards.



Adjustments

Enemy combatants killed with suppressed weapons will now take longer to call in reinforcements.

Running a helicopter into the DMZ boss chopper will now aggro it.

AI combatant damage has been adjusted relative to the increased player health.

Stealth Vest: Now protects against Advanced UAV effects, players can no longer be revealed by players with a Comms Vest. Players using the Stealth Vest will not trigger a callout from enemy players with a Comms Vest.



Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where enemy combatants were not using Gas Masks.

Fixed an issue preventing several Blueprints from working properly in DMZ.

Fixed an issue where, when a player defusing the charge at a supply site is downed (interrupting the defusing), the charge is no longer incorrectly defused.

Fixed an issue where pleading for help while on the train could cause the camera to act incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where some laser traps were not visible in the Koschei Complex.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to join in progress when part of the Squad transitions to the Koschei Complex from Al Mazrah.

Fixed an issue where stowed weapons weren’t reporting mission progress.

DMZ season four seasonal reset

It’s reset time. Image via Activision

Here’s everything that’s resetting, and not resetting, in season four:

Key and Mission item stashes are resetting

resetting Faction Missions are resetting

resetting Insured Weapon Slots are resetting

resetting Active Duty Slots are not resetting

resetting Contraband weapon inventories are not resetting

