Top Warzone streamer unimpressed with new map Vondel: ‘This ain’t CoD’

Call of Duty: Warzone fans are highly anticipating a new map to drop into in season four today, but one top streamer isn’t all that thrilled about it.

Vondel goes live in the season four update later today, but the early returns for the new Resurgence location are not very positive at the outset, at least for one top Warzone streamer.

Former Call of Duty world champion and current OpTic Gaming streamer TeePee was spectating a video today from a recent gameplay event where content creators were flown out to try Vondel, and he was none too pleased with how the map looks thus far.

After the player in the video died in a water fight during the game’s final few circles, Teep was noticeably disgusted.

“Just what we all want, more water fights in the endgame,” Teep said sarcastically. “Jesus Christ, man. Just what we all wanted. It’s just not fun, I’ll say it, I’ll say it for all of us. It just sucks.”

The emphasis on water mechanics in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 has left many players both scratching their heads and frustrated, especially considering how many final circles seem to end aquatically in the battle royale game.

“No one wants to have a messy-ass, garbage-ass fight like that,” Teep said as he continued to spectate the water-centric engagements. “You see this shit? This ain’t CoD, dog. Look at this garbage.”

Warzone’s season four update will introduce some much-anticipated changes to the game, including an increase in health to 150, the removal of AI from Strongholds, and other quality-of-life tweaks.

Teep will be able to try out Vondel for himself when the season four update goes live today at 11am CT, so it will be interesting to see if his mind is changed by his own gameplay experience.

