Hop in the backpack, Kevin, it’s time to take some fall damage for real: TimTheTatman is coming to Call of Duty as an operator skin.

Everybody loves TimTheTatman. He’s been a staple of the CoD streaming community for at least 10 years and has seen his success grow in recent years to propel him to become one of the top content creators in the world.

And now, Tim receives the honor of becoming one of the first streamers to join CoD as an operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 along with fellow content creator NICKMERCS during season three of the games.

Here’s everything to know about TimTheTatman’s skin and bundle coming to MW2 and Warzone 2.

How to get the TimTheTatman skin in MW2 and Warzone 2

The TimTheTatman operator bundle is coming to CoD on May 31, 2023. The bundle will be available to purchase in the in-game store, and it will include several items in addition to the ability to run around Al Mazrah as Tim himself.

Full details about the contents of the bundle will be revealed soon, but Tim’s announcement confirmed that it will include at least the following items:

TimTheTatman operator skin featuring Kevin the penguin

Two weapon blueprints

Waffles weapon charm

Kevin the penguin weapon sticker

The pricing of the bundle was not revealed in the announcement either, but previous operator bundles featuring crossover skins like Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or the NBA’s Kevin Durant have been priced at 2,400 CoD Points, so Tim’s bundle should be similar or equal.

It’s possible that the bundle will include further items such as an emblem, a loading screen, a calling card, and even double XP tokens.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.