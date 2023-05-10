Every Call of Duty: Warzone 2 friend group has a rat in their squad. If you’re saying “no, I don’t,” that’s because you’re the rat in your squad, and the game has a new skin for you.

The WSOW Rat Pack bundle is only for the rattiest players in Warzone 2. You know the type: They’re the ones who you switch to spectate after losing your Gulag, wondering where they were to help you in the previous gunfight, and you find them laying in a bush staring at a Heartbeat Sensor.

Embrace the cheese 🧀🐀



Get the #WSOW Pack available now with COD Points. pic.twitter.com/nCW1XlAufa — Call of Duty Esports (@COD_Esports) May 10, 2023

The new pack is available as of May 10 to celebrate the World Series of Warzone, along with the launch of Warzone 2’s first ranked mode. Rats need love too, and the WSOW Rat Pack is filled with all of the love that battle royale rats deserve with nine different rat-themed items.

The bundle is actually pretty solid, especially considering it comes with two weapon blueprints for two of the most popular and strongest weapons in the Warzone 2 meta right now. They’re especially worthwhile if you love cheese as much as you love camping for placements in battle royale matches.

Here’s everything there is to know about the rat skin in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

How to get the rat skin in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

If you’ve ever wanted to outwardly look like the rat that you are in your Warzone 2 games on Al Mazrah, the time is now. For 2,400 CoD Points, the WSOW Rat Pack can be yours for a limited time.

The highlight of the bundle is obviously the “Cheesy” operator skin for Reyes, which features a massive rat mask that would make Chuck E. Cheese shudder in his boots while slinging poorly-sliced pizzas for children.

Here’s everything included in the bundle:

Cheesy operator skin for Reyes

“Spicy Meatballs” blueprint for the RAAL MG

“Cheesin” blueprint for the VEL 46

“You’re a Rat” weapon sticker

“Boom” calling card

“Rat Pack” loading screen

“Gotcha” emblem

One hour Double XP token

One hour Double Weapon XP token

Screengrab via Activision

The bundle can be purchased with CoD Points, so if you’ve been saving them up for a special occasion, this might be the time to break the bank. While 2,400 CoD Points is a lot, you can’t put a price on truly becoming the rat that you are.

Don’t be surprised if your Warzone 2 ranked matches are full of rats. And not just the kind we’ve all come accustomed to over the past few years. Actual rats.