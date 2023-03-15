This one’s for the ’80s and ’90s kids.

The Shredder, the ultimate villain of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is coming to Call of Duty. That would’ve been a really weird sentence to read just a few years ago, but CoD’s penchant for partnering up with really cool and random IPs has been going on for a few years now.

The notorious leader of the Foot clan is joining Call of Duty as an Operator soon ⚔



Shredder uses his bladed armor to empower his expert ninjitsu and martial arts techniques. pic.twitter.com/nEg1TcLY9E — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 9, 2023

Warzone has seen appearances from everyone from Ghostface, Rambo, Jigsaw, Leatherface, Godzilla, and King Kong since it dropped in 2020. And now, the TMNT’s sharp-looking metallic bad guy is the next to join the fray.

“Making his deadly debut in the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic in 1984, Shredder is the notorious leader of the Foot Clan that uses his bladed armor to empower his expert ninjutsu and martial arts techniques,” Activision said of the new operator. “Now he is coming to Call of Duty, ready to slice and dice any Operator who stands in his way of victory.”

Here’s how to suit up as the Shredder and terrorize your opponents in Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and MW2 multiplayer.

How to get Shredder in MW2 and Warzone 2

Image via Activision

The Shredder is available as part of a store bundle in MW2 and Warzone 2. The bundle will be coming to the in-game store on March 21 and will likely only be around for a limited time, so players who want to act out their villain fantasies need to grab it while it’s there.

Here’s everything included in the Shredder operator bundle:

Shredder operator

“Oroku” shotgun blueprint

“Saki” assault rifle blueprint

“Steel Claws” Dual Kodachis blueprint

Weapon vinyl

Light Tank vehicle skin

Weapon charm

Full official information about the bundle will be available once it hits the store on March 21, but it will likely be priced at 2,400 CoD Points, like other previous operator bundles throughout MW2 and Warzone 2.