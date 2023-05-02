Two-time NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP. Thirteen-time NBA all-star. Four-time NBA scoring champion. Three-time Olympic gold medalist. And now, Call of Duty operator.

The list of accomplishments for Kevin Durant is a few miles long, and it’s getting even bigger when he comes to Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and Call of Duty: Mobile as an operator this spring.

On May 2, CoD announced Durant as its next special guest operator, joining the likes of Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, soccer stars Messi, Neymar, and Pogba, and countless others who have been added to the CoD franchise over the past few years thanks to special partnerships.

Here’s how to get the Durantula on your squad in MW2, Warzone 2, and CoD: Mobile.

How to get Kevin Durant in MW2 and Warzone 2

Get ready to get dunked on 🏀



A new #CallofDuty Operator enters the court this May #MWII #Warzone2 @PlayCODMobile pic.twitter.com/6ivAFQbltU — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 2, 2023

Kevin Durant is coming to MW2, Warzone 2, and CoD: Mobile as part of his own operator bundle. Full details about the bundle are not yet available, but it will likely be similar to the Shredder operator bundle from season two or the bundles for Pogba, Neymar, and Messi from last winter.

As a comparison, the Shredder bundle was 2,400 CoD Points and included two weapon blueprints with Tracer rounds, a blueprint for Dual Kodachis, a weapon vinyl, a vehicle skin, a weapon charm, a finishing move, and an emblem. Durant’s bundle could contain something similar.

The Durant bundle should become available sometime after the Season Three Reloaded update for MW2 and Warzone 2, which is likely to land sometime around the middle of May, possibly May 17.

Official information about the Durant bundle will be coming in the days and weeks ahead of its release.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.