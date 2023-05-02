NBA superstar Kevin Durant is joining the ranks as Call of Duty’s next operator

Hopefully the skin will come with the ability to swap to the enemy team.

Neymar, Messi, and Pogba are going to have company as professional athletes running around the battlefields of Call of Duty—but this time, the star athlete is coming from the NBA.

Two-time NBA champion and 13-time all-star Kevin Durant will be joining the ranks of Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and Call of Duty: Mobile this month, Activision announced with a teaser today.

Get ready to get dunked on 🏀



“Get ready to get dunked on,” the tweet from CoD teases, with an animated image of an obscured basketballer dunking from high in the sky over Al Mazrah, Warzone 2’s battle royale map.

It didn’t take long for keen CoD fans to zoom in and notice some graffiti on one of the buildings marked “Easy Money Sniper,” which is Durant’s Instagram handle, spilling the beans on who the new operator is going to be.

Late last year, CoD added soccer stars Neymar, Pogba, and Messi to the games as operators to celebrate the World Cup. Durant’s inclusion, however, may only coincide with his own celebration of having more time to play as himself in the game. His Phoenix Suns currently trail the Denver Nuggets 2-0 in a best-of-seven series in the second round of the NBA’s postseason.

The image teasing the operator skin has Durant sporting a beanie and his signature goatee. The rest of the character model is difficult to make out for the time being, but an official reveal will be coming soon.

Durant’s operator skin and bundle will presumably hit the CoD store sometime after the upcoming Season Three Reloaded update, which does not have an official release date yet but is most likely aiming for May 17.