Infinity Ward confirms DMZ’s Building 21 is still free-to-play, bug fix incoming

Infinity Ward has confirmed that DMZ players being unable to access Building 21 is a bug and not a new paywall locked behind purchases of Modern Warfare 2.

The second DMZ map which only becomes available on weekends has always been playable for DMZ players, regardless of whether they own MW2.

🚩 DMZ's Building 21 is intended to be free to play for all Warzone 2.0 Players. We have been tracking an issue that placed components of this particular map in a Multiplayer DLC pack, resulting in it being inaccessible for Players who do not own MWII. This will be addressed in… — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 1, 2023

On April 30, a screengrab of an Activision support email claiming that Building 21 was only available for owners of MW2 appears to be erroneous. But that didn’t stop players from speaking out once news of the image began to spread.

Related: DMZ’s Building 21 seems to be suddenly locked behind a paywall, but Infinity Ward says it’s a bug

Earlier today on May 1, Activision confirmed in a statement to Dot Esports that the Building 21 fiasco was indeed a bug. But the uproar must have been widespread enough that the game’s developer at Infinity Ward needed to address it on social media as well.

“This is a known bug, and the team is actively working to address,” Activision said in its statement.

Infinity Ward said the bug is “an issue that placed components of this particular map in a multiplayer DLC pack, resulting in it being inaccessible for players who do not own MW2” and that it will be fixed in an upcoming update.

Related: Activision finally acknowledges CoD server problems, but a resolution is nowhere in sight

MW2 and Warzone 2 are due for a midseason “Reloaded” update sometime this month, potentially May 17, so players are hoping that this Building 21 patch will be coming in a separate update sometime before that.