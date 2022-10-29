Best aim assist settings in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows players to fully customize their aim assist settings while playing on a controller. With different response curves and aim assist types, it can be difficult to narrow down which option is the best.

Ultimately, it will come down to personal preference, but it’s better to have knowledge of what each of the types does before starting a game. All of these settings can be found through the “controller” option in the settings menu under the “advanced” tab.

Here is a complete guide to the aim assist settings in MW2:

Aim Assist Type

Screengrab via Infinity Ward

There are four different types of aim assist in MW2 that vary depending on the player’s prior experience with aim assist on the controller. Default is the traditional slowdown aim near the target used in all Modern Warfare games. Precision is a strong aim slowdown that only kicks in when aiming close to targets and is suggested for players who are more accurate with their shots. Focusing is for players who may be new to analog aiming and is a strong aim slowdown that kicks in when narrowly missing a target. Then the Black Ops aim assist is used in previous Black Ops titles if players prefer those games over MW.

Aim Response Curve

Screengrab via Infinity Ward

There are three different variants to the Aim Response Curve settings classified as Standard, Linear, and Dynamic. The Standard setting is a simple power curve map from aim stick to aim rate. This is on by default and comes preloaded as the main setting for the response curve. Linear has the aim stick map directly to the aim rate, giving a more straightforward approach to aiming. Finally, a Dynamic response curve is a reverse S-curve mapping for fine aim rate control. This one is the most popular setting across professional and casual play.

ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing

Screengrab via Infinity Ward

For those who may be new to Call of Duty, this setting may seem odd but it plays a big part in aim assist. It allows the player to choose at which moment the aim sensitivity changes from when the gun is at hip level to aiming down sight. Instant sensitivity is applied immediately when aiming down sights and is most recommended. Gradual sensitivity is progressively applied when alternating between zooming in and hip firing. Lastly, after zoom is only applied when fully zoomed in.

Best aim assist settings

There will always be a personal preference when it comes to aiming but professionals and content creators have composed a list of settings for aim that are traditionally recommended for all players.

Target Aim Assist: On

Aim Assist Type: Default

Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

ADS Sens. Multiplier: 1.00

ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: Increase depending on how slow the zoom feels.

Inputs Deadzone: