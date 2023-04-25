What is the best aim assist type in MW2?

For as long as Call of Duty has been around, it’s been no secret that the most optimal way to play the game is on a controller. Modern Warfare 2 has been no exception, with the game’s best continuing to battle for supremacy on the sticks.

Whatever level of lobbies players do find themselves in, however, it’s crucial to know what the most common aim settings are. After all, what makes playing CoD on controller so great is the fact that Activision and co. continue to roll out some of the strongest aim assist systems in the competitive shooter genre.

Here is the best suggested aim assist type setting for controller players to use in MW2.

Best aim assist type for MW2 season 3

There are actually two aim assist types that have been commonly used by players from the very moment the MW2 servers went live—Default and Black Ops. Fittingly enough, Default is the signature mix made by Infinity Ward, and Black Ops is championed by Treyarch.

Simply put, you can’t go wrong between either of these two, and it pretty much comes down to a matter of preference. Combined with the Dynamic aim response curve type, these two options are just about what every professional or Ranked Play demon uses.

For those looking for a more detailed answer, these two mixes have often been considered to be best because they take advantage of the two aim assist mechanics that the game can give to controller players in Modern Warfare 2:

Rotational: Activates while moving the left stick and looking at an opponent.

Activates while moving the left stick and looking at an opponent. Slowdown: Activates while moving the right stick and looking at an opponent.

The other two available aim assist type options in MW2, Precision and Focusing, have been found to not give players Rotational aim assist and only Slowdown aim assist.

Ultimately, considering aiming comes down to comfortability and muscle memory, those who do happen to prefer Precision and Focusing should absolutely feel free to stick to what they know if it’s been working for them.

But if you do find that you’re consistently getting outgunned, it might not hurt to try throwing Default or Black Ops on for your aim assist type.