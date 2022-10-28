The best controller settings for Modern Warfare 2

There's a lot to tweak if you want to get deep.

Call of Duty may have been born on the PC platform, but it’s become a staple on console ever since.

Players who prefer to play their FPS games on controllers have been blessed with a slew of new options for customization in settings throughout the years. Modern Warfare 2 raises the bar yet again with a ton of ways to form how you play on the sticks.

The controller customization options in MW2 are surprisingly deep, but thankfully, they don’t need much tweaking. If you want to, though, you can really get in the weeds and tweak them to tailor it to your specific playstyle and even what kind of controller you have.

Here are the best settings for controller players to use in MW2.

Controller settings

Inputs

Button Layout: Personal preference

Personal preference Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: Personal preference

Personal preference Stick Layout Preset: Default

Default Controller Vibration: On

On Trigger Effect: Off

Aiming

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 4

4 Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 5

5 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.90

0.90 Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00 for everything

1.00 for everything Vertical Aim Axis: Standard for everything

Gameplay

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Automatic Sprint: Off

Off Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

ADS + Melee Interact/Reload Behavior: Prioritize Reload

Prioritize Reload Armor Plate Behavior: Apply one

Screengrab via Activision

Advanced Controller Settings

Aim Assist

Target Aim Assist: On

On Aim Assist Type: Default

Aiming

Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

Dynamic ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00

1.00 ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Instant Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: Off

Off Inputs Deadzone: Default for everything

Movement Behaviors

Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Auto Move Forward: Off

Off Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap

Double Tap Grounded Mantle: On

On Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial

Partial Automatic Ground Mantle: Off

Off Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard

Standard Plunging Underwater: Movement

Movement Parachute Auto-Deploy: On

On Sprinting Door Bash: On

Combat Behaviors

ADS Stick Swap: Off

Off Backpack Alternate Control: Off

Off ADS Interruption Behavior: Interrupt

Interrupt Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium

Medium Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On

On Quick C4 Detonation: Off

Vehicle Behaviors

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay

Short Delay Camera Initial Position: Free Look

Overlays Behaviors