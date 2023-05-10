TimTheTatman, NICKMERCS become first streamers with playable operator skins in Call of Duty

Popular content creators TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS are set to become the first streamers featured as operator skins in Call of Duty, they announced today.

The funny streamer duo revealed images featuring peeks at their skins, along with two weapon blueprints, charms, and stickers that they say are coming to the in-game store in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on May 31.

Honored to have my own operator in @callofduty – a game I've played my whole life and also started my streaming career ❤️



The TimTheTatman bundle drops May 31st! – don't miss it 📆 #CoDPartner pic.twitter.com/qF0AQ4o809 — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) May 10, 2023

CoD has had crossover skins with several IPs over the past few years, everything from Godzilla vs. Kong to Scream and the Saw franchise, but Tim and Nick have the honor of being the first content creator featured in the series.

Pricing for the operator bundles has not been revealed just yet, but previous crossovers have been 2,400 CoD Points and only available for a limited time.

This sets a very fun precedent for future operator skin bundles in the future for CoD, meaning just about any of the top streamers in the business could be next.

With these two titans of content creation in the fold, it opens the door for future additions, such as CoD legends like Scump or Nadeshot. The limits are endless, and streamers will likely be campaigning for their own skins in the future.

We’re officially in @CallofDuty 💥



Peep my new MFAM Operator & skin bundle — available 5.31.23! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h4TMWdNxG8 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) May 10, 2023

Tim and Nick joining CoD is reminiscent of Fortnite’s Icon Series, which first added playable skins for streamers such as Ninja, Ali-A, Loserfruit, Bugha, and others over the past few years.