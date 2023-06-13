Warzone reportedly getting much-anticipated changes to TTK, AI, and reconnect systems in Season 4

Only a day remains until the start of Modern Warfare 2‘s fourth season, but battle royale enthusiasts might be happy to see that Warzone could be getting some heavily-requested adjustments to time-to-kill and AI systems.

Warzone developers are reportedly removing AI enemies from Strongholds moving forward, and are also activating Strongholds from the start of the game onward, according to Insider Gaming. These areas can also be recaptured by other players if a team has already claimed the building for themselves, and any inactive Strongholds will be marked on the map as well.

AI enemies have been a sore spot for many Warzone players since they represent an annoying aspect that you must deal with or run away from, especially when also caught in the crossfire with other actual users.

Computer-controlled units have relatively good aim and can pose as a deadly distraction in the middle of a heated encounter. They are also often decked out in armor that makes them ammo and time sinks. Time you’d rather be using to fight with other players or finding more utility around the map.

Time-to-kill in Warzone is also getting a pretty significant change, with players getting an extra 50 health in the next update. This means that a fully-armored player will have 300 total health, which could allow soldiers even more time to escape if they are taken by surprise, or give them a chance to reposition for a better angle on an enemy player.

Lastly, one of the biggest and most-requested changes in Warzone might be coming soon, with an actual reconnect button reportedly being added for any players who have lost connection or power during a match. For so long, any players who accidentally disconnect from a game were forced to wait for their teammates since they didn’t have the option to rejoin the fight, but now, they can jump back in as soon as possible.

Modern Warfare 2 season four is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 14.

