Warzone season 4: Roadmap, new map, and more

Modern Warfare 2’s fourth season is right around the corner, and the battle is about to change for every player with the amount of different content that is being added for fans to enjoy.

Warzone enthusiasts, for example, are patiently awaiting all of the new changes headed to their doorstep, including new weapons, operators, a new vehicle, and a whole new map to explore in Resurgence and DMZ when season four goes live on June 14.

This new season is full of surprises and new tools of war at your disposal. Image via Activision

Players are being introduced to a new assault rifle, submachine gun, and melee weapon to take onto Vondel, which is a dense, urban battleground filled with different buildings to scale, narrow streets, and interesting zones to traverse as you try to find the high ground.

Although you aren’t going to see the massive battles with typical lobbies of 100 or more, any fighters looking to win the war of attrition in Resurgence should ready up. Here are all the new details heading over to Warzone for season four.

All Warzone season four details

Warzone’s new map, Vondel

A beautiful new city to destroy. Image via Activision

Welcome to this beautifully designed city, soldiers. Vondel might not have the swooping dunes of Al Mazrah or the lush gardens of Ashika Island, but it does make up for that with plenty of locales for you to discover and loot on your way to that fateful—and triumphant—helicopter ride at the end of the game.

Sized between Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, 24 teams of three can jump into the fray on Vondel as they find themselves stepping between large structures that can be fully explored within, a ton of vertical gameplay across sweeping rooftops, and sneaky ways to flank against those holding down the highest peaks.

Admire Vondel’s brightly-lit train station before your next firefight. Image via Activision

Vondel features 15 points of interest, including a castle, a zoo, a city hall, and a soccer stadium with a paintball-themed field setup. There are multiple groups of tightly-knit townhouse zones and small alleyways, all built around the city’s intricate canal system that snakes across the entire map. Players can use these waterways to their advantage while trying to stay within the zone by secretly swimming underneath a fight or zooming through in the game’s newest vehicle, the Tactical Amphibious Vehicle.

Surf and turf your way to success with Warzone‘s new Tactical Amphibious Vehicle. Image via Activision

The TAV is a four-passenger vehicle that can travel over both land and water, making it the perfect ride for you and your squad as you drive around the city. It might not be the fastest option out there, but zooming through the streets and transitioning to the waterways has never been easier since you can rely on this vehicle to get you where you need to go, whether you need to drive or sail.

New Assault on Vondel limited-time event

Step onto these cobblestone streets in MW2 season four. Image via Activision

To celebrate the new season and the debut of this unique map, the Assault on Vondel event will be kicking off from the season’s launch day on Wednesday, June 14 until Friday, July 7. Completing challenges during this event will help you earn medals for personal rewards, along with features like taxi boats, tramways, the reinforcement flare field upgrade, and the favorite supply box.

First, taxi boats can be found around Vondel, which are automated boats that travel through the various canals of the city. Players can hop in and take a leisurely ride to enjoy the sights, sounds, and shooting as they battle other players around them.

The reinforcement flare, on the other hand, is a game-changing item that can help win your squad a game at the last moment. When activated, the flare redeploys a random teammate that is currently dead, without having to choose and buy them back to the battlefield. The flare will ultimately give your position away to other teams like a traditional buyback, but it can be the difference between you finishing a Warzone match at a man disadvantage.

Lastly, the favorite supply box features a rare container that unlocks your favorite weapons and deploys it for you to quickly equip for a fight. Every single player’s supply box will be different since it is based on the user’s favorite loadout. Any player can find these supply boxes, which means if you stumble upon this rare loot, grab it up before anyone else can.

New Resurgence features: Dynamic Timers and Vengeance Icons

Get revenge as soon as possible with Vengeance icons. Image via Activision

Dynamic Timers are a new system added to Resurgence that will adjust a player’s respawn timer if they ever have a teammate disconnect from the game, which should give them a shorter countdown so they have a chance to dive back into the fight. Once that disconnected player returns, however, the rest of their teammates will have their respawn timer revert back to normal.

Vengeance Icons, on the other hand, will give people a chance to get some much-needed payback against any enemies who recently slayed them. If a player is killed in action, an icon will appear on the screens of their remaining teammates that shows them the direction of the opponent who eliminated them.

This icon will last as long as the Resurgence respawn timer is for your fallen teammate. If you do manage to take down their killer, five seconds are shaved off all teammate respawn countdowns along with any other reductions you manage to find, including kills and constant movement on the map.

Plans for Vondel in Season Four Reloaded

There are already some plans in the works for the game’s mid-season update, including the addition of MW2‘s traditional battle royale mode to Vondel. There will also be a new Gulag map for when regular battle royale hits the cobblestone streets of this once-calm city, situated in an underground area deep in a Medieval-themed portion of the map.

The Occupation Scan public event will also make a return to Warzone, where players will periodically have to go prone where they’re standing or risk having their location revealed to all players on the radar. This was last featured during Rebirth Island and will bring an extra element of surprise for anyone who likes to sneak around before pouncing on their enemies.

